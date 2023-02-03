Asia's most prestigious book award "Golden Book Awards" announces winners 2023

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/SRV): The highly anticipated "Golden Book Awards" is set to announce its winner for 2023. This prestigious event recognizes and celebrates the best book in literature. There were more than 75,000 books published in India and nominees include a diverse mix of literary genres, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and children's books.
The awards are judged by a panel of literary experts, like Dr Kailash Pinjani (President Indian Authors Association), Dr Deepak Parbat (Founder of Superfast Author) & Murali Sundaram (Founder of TLC), who choose the winners based on factors such as originality, creativity, and impact on the literary world.
The winners of Golden Book Awards 2023 are-
J.K Rowling - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
Gaur Gopal Das - Energize Your Mind: A Monk's Guide To Mindful Living
Deepak Chopra - The Seven Spiritual Law Of Success: A Practical Guide To Achieving Your Dreams
Kamlesh Patel - The Wisdom Bridge: Nine Principles To A Life That Echoes In The Hearts Of Your Loved Ones
Jeff Kinney - Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Diper Overlode
Ashneer Grover - Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life And Start-Ups
Ruskin Bond - How To Live Your Life
Namita Thapar - The Dolphin And The Shark: Stories On Entrepreneurship
Sneh Desai, Sunil Tulsiani & Brian Tracy - Ultimate Secrets To Wealth
Raj Shamani - Build, Don't Talk - Things You Wish You Were Taught In School
Bhupendra Singh Raathore - The Magic Of Thinking Rich
Deepak Bajaj - Network Marketing In 60 Minutes
Deepti Naval - A Country Called Childhood: A Memoir
Smita Goswamy - Family Run To Family Led
Subadra Ilan - An Enticing Career
Aadya Dube - Always Be Unique
Navin Reuben Dawson - Chimaera
Rajeev Kumar Dubey - Urvi
Dr Soumendra Nath Bandyopadhyay - The Mysteries Of The Universe-Where Fact Is More Interesting Than Fiction
Ankush Pare - Secret to overcome stammering and becoming an effective speaker
Parag Pandya - Padagha ( Japanese Version - Bussokusekika )
Moasenla R. Jamir - Foreign Engine In Flight - A Light Of Passage In Poems
Gowri Venket - Superstar Of My Life - Saibaba
Dr Sreeveni V - Self-Worth As Your First Impression - Signature Of Your Expression
Ashutosh Madhukar Marathe - The Extra In Ordinary
Dr K. Sreekumar - Buddhavelicham
Rakhi Kapoor - Now You Breathe - Overcoming Toxic Relationships And Abuse
Chandrima Chowdhury - The Tales Of The Uncommon Commons
Dr P. Madhurima Reddy - The Awakening
Aashish Patidar Property Shastra - A Vedic Guide To Buy The Right Property
S. Ilanchezhiyan - 10x Ceo To The Board Joy To Yoy
Kiran Sidde - Vidyarthi-Betal
Osama Regaah - Travel And Thoughts
Golden Book Awards is sponsored by Wings Publication International; they have a presence in many countries, and they are supporting literature and upcoming authors in the entire world. Wings Publication supports entrepreneurs, coaches, trainers & consultants to establish authority and thought leadership in form of the book. They are constantly seeking new ways to build your brand and showcase your expertise. One often overlooked opportunity for doing so is by writing a book.
One of the key factors that set Wings Publication apart from other publishers is its focus on quality control. The company has a rigorous review process in place, ensuring that every book it publishes is of the highest caliber. This attention to detail and commitment to excellence has helped Wings Publication establish a reputation for producing books that are well-researched, engaging, and thought-provoking.
Literary Director of Awards and CEO Wings Publication International, Manika Singh Said, "We are looking forward to honoring the outstanding contributions of the nominees and to celebrating the literary achievements of the past year."
For more information, please visit: (https://www.goldenbookawards.com)
