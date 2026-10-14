NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Assetz, a Bengaluru-based design-led residential real estate developer, has tied up land belonging to Fairlark Sagar Enterprises Centroid Pvt. Ltd., a 10-acre land parcel within the KIADB Hardware Park in North Bengaluru. The proposed residential development will have minimum 1.68 million sq. ft. of estimated saleable built-up area. This new development follows the response to the partners' first project, Assetz Sora & Saki. The transaction marks another significant addition to Assetz's development pipeline and strengthens the company's presence in North Bengaluru, a micro-market that has become an increasingly important part of the city's residential growth story. The acquisition is aligned with Assetz's strategy of consolidating and strengthening its position in Bengaluru by expanding presence across established high-absorption, infrastructure-linked and emerging micro-markets. The continued partnership reflects the confidence of both companies in the long-term potential of the KIADB micro-market and in a development model that aims to bring together strategic locations, thoughtful design, quality homes and a customer-centric approach.

Located approximately 15 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, the site sits within the KIADB Hardware Park and the larger aerospace, technology and advanced-manufacturing ecosystem developing around the airport. The corridor today accommodates a growing concentration of global technology, aerospace and engineering companies, with facilities of companies such as Shell India Markets, SAP Labs and Boeing in the vicinity. The neighbourhood is also supported by educational and healthcare institutions, strengthening its appeal as a residential catchment. The wider area is witnessing further development of its social infrastructure, with new malls, hotels and other lifestyle destinations that are coming up. Reflecting the growing residential interest in the micro-market, the zone has also attracted projects from several real estate developers.

The location also benefits from access towards Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli, Bagalur and the wider North Bengaluru region, with road networks providing links towards Budigere Cross, Old Madras Road, East Bengaluru and Whitefield. The Satellite Town Ring Road further strengthens the larger regional road network by connecting Bengaluru's northern and eastern peripheral growth centres. The upcoming Namma Metro Blue Line and the under-construction Bagalur Cross Metro Station are expected to further enhance public-transport access between the corridor and key parts of the city. Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz, said, "The scale of this parcel gives Assetz the opportunity to plan a cohesive residential development with the depth and quality that a project of this size demands. There is significant potential to create a development that remains relevant as the surrounding micro-market continues to evolve. At Assetz, growth is not simply about adding acreage; it is about identifying opportunities where thoughtful design, strong execution and capital discipline can create enduring value. This transaction reflects that approach and further strengthens the visibility of our future development pipeline."

Mr. Madhav Raju, Managing Director, Fairlark, also comments that, "At Fairlark, we believe that the success of any development ultimately comes down to the customer - the location they choose, the quality of the home they purchase and the experience they receive throughout the journey. Assetz brings a strong design-led approach and a deep understanding of what today's homebuyer values, while Fairlark brings its focus on North Bengaluru and its understanding of the opportunities emerging across this rapidly developing corridor. Together, we are creating a development model that combines strategic locations with aesthetically designed homes, quality and customer-centric thinking." About Assetz

Assetz is a residential real estate developer with a focus on design excellence, along with disciplined capital allocation, institutional governance and sustainability practices. The developer focuses on delivering high-quality homes characterised by timeless architecture, thoughtful material selection, refined minimalism and calm, cohesive living environments. This philosophy enables Assetz to create value both internally through space planning and externally through amenity-led master plans. As a result, this approach has enabled the company to create a differentiated and recognisable brand positioning within Bengaluru's residential real estate market. The Assetz portfolio spans 50+ projects, 50+ million sq. ft. and 22,000+ units as of August 31, 2026, reflecting the scale of its experience and its growing contribution to Bengaluru's residential landscape.

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