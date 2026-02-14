PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: ATLAS SkillTech University and ISDI - School of Design & Innovation, in association with the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Digital India and IndiaAI, hosted the Official Pre Summit of the AI Impact Summit 2026 at its Mumbai campus. The pre-summit established the ATLAS ISDI campus as a dynamic forum for advancing design-led thinking and future-focused skill development in an AI-driven world, while accelerating national and global dialogue on inclusive, responsible and high-impact AI ahead of the main summit scheduled in New Delhi on 19-20 February 2026. Highlighting the significance of ATLAS SkillTech University and ISDI's association with the AI Impact Summit, Siddharth Shahani, Co-Founder and Executive President, ATLAS SkillTech University, said, "India's AI moment cannot be built on technology alone. This association reflects our shared belief that intelligence must be designed with human intent, strong governance and real social impact. By bringing these conversations into the university ecosystem, we are preparing future designers, technologists and leaders to engage with AI not just as a tool, but as a responsibility."

The pre-summit, themed "Human-First Intelligence: Learning, Leadership and Social Impact," featured lightning talks, panel discussions, masterclass and an AI Agent Buildathon, bringing together leaders from academia, industry and policy. Speakers included Sameer Rawal (Digital Impact Square - a TCS Foundation initiative), Neha Shivran (Kissht), Indranil Chandra (Upstox), Arushi Sethi (HurixDigital), Kirti Poonia (Caimera.ai), and Aryan Singh and Rohit Ghosh (Livespace.ai), among others. By hosting these future-shaping conversations on campus and connecting with the AI Mumbai Community to co-create a stronger AI ecosystem, ATLAS SkillTech University reinforced the vital role universities play in developing future-ready leaders equipped to design, govern and deploy AI with responsibility, intent and societal impact.

The pre-summit opened with a keynote address by Siddharth Shahani where he articulated how Design + AI together form India's new power stack. Emphasising that AI brings speed, scale and optimisation while design provides direction, restraint and human alignment, he reinforced that human-first intelligence is not a feature, but a design choice. He also highlighted the growing importance of multidisciplinary AI talent and reframed data governance as a trust architecture rather than a compliance exercise. A panel discussion titled 'Building India's Impact AI Stack: Data, Design and Governance' featured Arushi Sethi, Kirti Poonia, Neha Shivran and Sameer Rawal, exploring how India can build scalable, responsible and impact-driven AI systems by aligning thoughtful design, robust data practices and strong governance frameworks.

Industry insights were further strengthened through two lightning talks. Neha Shivran, Co-Founder, Kissht, spoke on measuring the success of AI interventions by linking design and innovation to tangible organisational outcomes. Indranil Chandra, Architect - ML & Data Engineer at Upstox, delivered a session on data governance in agentic AI systems, highlighting governance-by-design, accountability and the risks of ungoverned autonomy. Hands-on learning formed a core part of the pre-summit through an AI Agent Buildathon led by LYZR.AI, where participants ideated, designed and built autonomous AI agents addressing real-world challenges, demonstrating the critical role of design in shaping intent, behaviour and ethics in intelligent systems. The day concluded with a Livespace.ai Masterclass led by Aryan Singh and Rohit Ghosh, showcasing how AI is transforming spatial design across physical and digital environments.

As the Official Pre-Summit to the AI Impact Summit 2026, the event underscored ATLAS SkillTech University's commitment to advancing national and global AI discourse through education. By bringing human-first AI conversations into the classroom, the university is actively shaping a generation of leaders equipped to build ethical, inclusive and high-impact AI systems for the future. About ATLAS SkillTech University ATLAS SkillTech University, located in the heart of Mumbai's business district, is India's first urban, multidisciplinary university and the youngest in the country to be accredited with a NAAC A grade. Pioneering a new model of higher education, ATLAS integrates global collaborations, industry partnerships and an innovation-first approach to prepare future-ready leaders. Guided by the principles of India's National Education Policy 2020, ATLAS offers cutting-edge programs across four new-age streams--Design & Innovation, Management & Entrepreneurship, Digital Technology and Law. Its futuristic model has been co-created with an international community of scholars, academicians, industry experts and thought leaders, making it a hub where design, technology, strategy and leadership converge. For more information, visit: atlasuniversity.edu.in

About ISDI School of Design and Innovation: Known as one of the best design schools in India, ATLAS ISDI brings truly world-class design education to India with a global curricular collaboration with Parson's School of Design, and world-renowned faculty comprising leading designers, academicians, industry practitioners and scholars. Centered in the heart of India's hub of creative innovation, Mumbai, ATLAS ISDI School of Design & Innovation stands at the intersection of Art, Design, Entrepreneurship & Technology. For more information, visit: atlasuniversity.edu.in/schools/isdi (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)