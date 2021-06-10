AutomationEdge launches industry's first "Pay as you Use" RPA for wider automation usage across the enterprises

Houston [Texas], June 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): AutomationEdge, the leading enterprise grade Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and IT Automation software provider today announced the launch of a Pay as you use (https://automationedge.com/rpaaas/?utm_campaign=RPAaaS-Global & utm_source=prnewswire)RPA as Service (RPAaaS) for general availability.

Hosted on Amazon AWS cloud, AutomationEdge's RPAaaS encourages developers across small and large enterprises to pilot automating processes without the need for additional server infrastructure or the purchase of operating system licenses.

All Charges are based on actual usage

AutomationEdge's RPAaaS pricing model has only one chargeable component- a bot minute. Once in AutomationEdge's RPAaaS, one can enable any number of processes or any number of developers. The platform provides "drag and drop" functionality for building automation workflows. There are no charges for designing a workflow. Bot minutes are triggered only when a workflow is executed.

BotStore - Library of connectors and accelerators

A comprehensive library of 400+ ready connectors and accelerators, helps developers connect to the common business systems, IT systems of record, service desks and monitoring tools in the enterprise's IT landscape, by which steps and workflows can be integrated seamlessly with systems such as Salesforce, Amazon EC2, Azure, Cisco, Splunk, AD and VMware transforming the RPA platform into a hub of automation.

"We believe RPA is either underutilized in enterprises who have purchased it already or is not accessible to many enterprises due to high cost. AutomationEdge RPAaaS will offer the flexibility of deploying RPA in the organizations without worrying about server infrastructure, software maintenance, and upgrade, thus jumpstarting the RPA adoption and ensuring optimum utilization of RPA bots with consumption based pricing," said Uday Birajdar - Co-founder and CEO, AutomationEdge.

Being cloud native, AutomationEdge's RPAaaS has multi-tenant and scalable architecture that makes it the affordable automation platform of choice. Its multi-threading and parallel process architecture processes data 10X faster. With seamless upgrade across releases, robust orchestration supported by an ISO 27001 compliant security cloud keeps a firm focus on enterprise's automation initiatives. AutomationEdge Pay as you Use RPAaaS can be availed on a click (https://automationedge.com/rpaaas/?utm_campaign=RPAaaS-Global & utm_source=prnewswire)here.

