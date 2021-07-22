Banas Dairy, operating in a single district of Gujarat, has achieved a record-breaking annual turnover in 2020-21

Palanpur (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Banas Dairy, a lifeline of cattle farmers and farmers of Banaskantha district of Gujarat, India, is accelerating towards its development journey at rocket speed by achieving a turnover of Rs 12,982 Crore in the year 2020-21.

The dairy has succeeded to generate this revenue in a very short time, proving its strong foothold in the current market. Banas Dairy, being located in just a single district of Gujarat and associated with about 4,50,000 families engaged in animal husbandry, is still able to generate a better turnover than them. The turnover of the dairy in the year 2013-14 was Rs 4,687 Crore which increased to more than Rs 9,808 Crore in 2018-19.

The turnover increased to more than Rs 12,970 Crore in 2019-20. It has achieved an annual turnover of more than 12,982 Crore in the current year i.e. 2020-21 thereby surpassing all its previous records. Moreover, this year Banas Dairy has broken its own record of last year by processing 67.96 lakh liters of milk daily.

"The annual turnover figures of Banas Dairy are increasing at a fast pace every year," said Shankar Chaudhary, Chairman, Banas Dairy.

Due to the hard work of the cowherds of the district and efficient administration of Banas Dairy, they are progressing and the milk producers of the district are moving towards becoming financially viable. Last year was full of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and farmers and cowherds in the district had to face many difficulties in their daily life but through efficient administration, Banas Dairy doubled the income of the cattle farmers by giving the best price of milk to the cattle owners aiding their development.

The annual turnover figures of Banas Dairy indicate the fact that Banas Dairy is moving towards creating a new unparalleled history in its growth journey.

