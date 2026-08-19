NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 19: Bata India, India's most trusted footwear brand, today outlined the next phase of its growth journey at its 93rd Annual General Meeting, reaffirming its commitment to building a stronger, more agile and consumer-centric business. Anchored in product innovation, operational excellence, digital acceleration and portfolio transformation, the strategy is focused on strengthening Bata India's foundations for sustainable, profitable growth while reinforcing its leadership in India's evolving footwear market. For close to a century, Bata has been part of India's everyday life, earning consumer trust across generations. The Company's current transformation is aimed at taking that trust into a more contemporary context, where consumers expect footwear to deliver comfort, style, value and convenience together. This sharper consumer focus is guiding how Bata is reimagining its product portfolio, retail experience, digital touchpoints and operating model.

Retail continues to remain central to this journey. Bata India today serves millions of consumers through the country's largest footwear retail network of more than 2,000 brand outlets, supported by 775+ franchise stores, multi-brand distribution, D2C platforms, marketplaces and omnichannel fulfilment. With 1,000+ omnichannel-enabled stores and 70% of stores enabled for hyperlocal delivery, the focus is not only on expanding reach, but on making every consumer touchpoint more relevant, seamless and easier to shop. Zero Base Merchandising has emerged as an important pillar of Bata India's retail transformation. The initiative is now operational across 800+ stores and is targeting 900+ stores by end-2026, helping the company build assortments around local demand signals, reduce clutter, improve availability, enhance store navigation and present fresher, more relevant choices to consumers. ZBM reflects Bata's larger shift from a uniform store approach to a more consumer-led model that responds to catchments, occasions and evolving shopping behaviour.

Operational excellence remained a key focus during the year, with the Company simplifying processes, improving planning capabilities and strengthening execution across manufacturing, sourcing and supply chain. Bata India has improved in-store availability by 8% in India, while inventory freshness has moved from the mid-70% range to around 90%, supported by season-to-season new-to-store product resets. Bata India also continued to modernise its portfolio with a stronger focus on contemporary styling, enhanced comfort and superior value. Across categories such as Hush Puppies, Power, Floatz, Comfit and core Bata offerings, the Company is working to serve a consumer who is increasingly style-aware, comfort-conscious and digitally influenced. Focused marketing initiatives and stronger storytelling are helping translate this product evolution into greater brand desirability, especially among younger consumers.

Speaking at the AGM, Mr. Ashwani Windlass, Chairman, Bata India Limited, opined, "FY 2025-26 was a year of purposeful transformation for Bata India. We are strengthening competitiveness, improving agility and preparing the business for sustainable growth. At the heart of this transformation lies our renewed commitment to product excellence, contemporary styling, enhanced comfort and superior value. These efforts will lend new vigour to the generational trust in the Bata brand and its value proposition." Adding to this, he said, "The external environment has remained complex, requiring continuous planning and rapid operational responses. Our teams have demonstrated resilience through diversified sourcing, disciplined inventory management and agile execution. As we look ahead, we do so with cautious optimism. While there is still work ahead, the direction is clear and execution is gathering momentum."

Reflecting confidence in the Company's long-term fundamentals and healthy financial position, the Company has approved a final dividend of 180%, in line with Bata India's Dividend Distribution Policy. Beyond business performance, Bata India continued to deepen its commitment to responsible growth. During the year, the Company's CSR initiatives positively impacted more than 9,200 students, supported by over 7,000 hours of employee volunteering, reinforcing its belief that sustainable business success must be accompanied by meaningful social impact. As Bata India enters the next phase of its transformation, the Company remains focused on accelerating growth through a balanced strategy of higher volumes, premiumisation, stronger consumer engagement, operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation.

About Bata India For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for Indian consumers, serving over 250,000 customers every day. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 2,000+ stores, supported by thousands of Multi Brand Outlets and a robust omni-channel presence across D2C and marketplaces. Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually. Bata India is on a mission to make global trends and premium fashion accessible to all consumers through its extensive retail network. It is redefining the intersection of fashion and comfort through brands including Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Power, NorthStar, Floatz, Bubblegummers and Hush Puppies among others.

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