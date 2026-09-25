OTT releases this week: Toxic, Shaque, Baby Do Die Do and more; check list

With new titles available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and others, the last week of September is expected to be one of the busiest streaming windows of the month.

Among the week’s notable releases are Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Parineeti Chopra’s series debut Shaque: Trust No One, Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do and the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The line-up spans action, mystery, romance and comedy.

This is a detailed list of what is being released and where. Across all genres, there is something for every kind of viewer.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this weekend

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

· Release Date: September 25, 2026

· Platform: ZEE5

The gangster action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups by Yash takes place in Goa after independence. In a world driven by violence, power, and jealousy, the movie follows a criminal as he navigates loyalty, morality, and redemption.

Yash co-stars with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi in this Geetu Mohandas-directed movie, which has been released in several Indian languages.

Shaque: Trust No One

Release Date: September 24, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Parineeti Chopra's first series, Shaque: Trust No One, centers on a mother who has been looking for her kidnaped child for 9 years. Her investigation makes her wonder if the individuals closest to her are truly trustworthy as new hints surface.

ALSO READ: The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani gives career-best opening The psychological mystery thriller, starring Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Soni Razdan, was written by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra.

Don't Be Shy

· Release Date: September 25, 2026

· Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The protagonist of the coming-of-age romantic comedy Do not Be Shy is Shyamili Shy Das, a 20-year-old perfectionist whose meticulously planned life collapses following an unplanned breakup.

ALSO READ: Mandaadi OTT release: When and where to watch Tamil sports drama online? When she becomes acquainted with Tara, the new girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend, her circumstances take an odd turn. They realize that life is not always well-planned as they go through heartbreak, professional goals, and self-discovery together.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

· Release Date: September 26, 2026

· Platform: Netflix

After a 6-month hiatus, Kapil Sharma returns with the fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. With a festive tone, the upcoming season will include episodes centred on holidays including Navratri, Diwali, Eid, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year's.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch Neem Karoli Baba film Every Saturday, new episodes featuring Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda will air alongside Archana Puran Singh.

Baby Do Die Do

· Release Date: September 23, 2026

· Platform: Netflix

Huma Qureshi plays Baby Karmarkar, a deaf and nonverbal contract killer working in Mumbai, in the Hindi neo-noir action film Baby Do Die Do. While looking for answers regarding her history and the loss of her sister, Baby finds herself in a risky pursuit as the police become aware of a string of homicides.