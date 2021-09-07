Begin your engineering career at MIT-WPU with B.Tech course

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/SRV Media): (https://mitwpu.edu.in) MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) Faculty of Engineering & Technology, ranked the 7th Best Private Institute for Engineering in India by TOI Survey 2020 is inviting aspirants to enrol for their reputed (https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/btech) B.Tech program.

MIT-WPU is founded on the basis of three fundamental principles: first, providing a social context for education; second, providing students' freedom for choosing a career path; and lastly, promoting active learning. The university ensures a holistic learning experience for students backed by Value-based learning, Research, and Industry Collaborations.

B.Tech Highlights: With an ongoing record of four-decade of producing industry-ready engineers, the university has a strong industry-academia connection that provides good internships and placement opportunities to the students. The Faculty of Engineering & Technology provides a comprehensive list of specializations to choose from. The university is well equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, award-winning eminent faculties and PhD programs that make MIT-WPU the leading centre for research and development (R & D) in innovation.

B.Tech Overview: With the B.Tech program at MIT-WPU, students would be having choice-based credit system patterns and experiential learning to make industry-ready engineers. Several MOOCs and interdisciplinary courses are included in the program to boost the competency of the graduates.

The university also provides students with focused guidance, a plethora of opportunities and lifelong learning ability to embark upon their future careers. In order to ensure that the curriculum is continuously updated and applicable to the industry, MIT-WPU's Faculty of Engineering and Technology has restructured its engineering curriculum by incorporating industry-relevant courses and enabling students to choose a minor in Computer Engineering along with their BTech specialization.

The Civil Engineering specialization is a twelve trimesters program that provides a choice-based credit system. The institute focuses on promoting academic excellence for solving problems amongst the graduates for contributing to infrastructure development.

The chemical engineering course offered ranks highly in India. The institute offers a perfect combination of experimental research and industrial training. Further, it ensures that the School of Engineering excels at research, something that the burgeoning chemical industry sorely needs. The institute ensures to maintain alumni interactions and make sure to remain abreast with the latest developments within the field of chemical engineering.

MIT-WPU also offers a B.Tech in petroleum engineering which is a course of 4 years. It derives inputs from mathematical, physical as well as different branches of engineering to maximize the learning potential and provide industry insights.

Additionally, the bioengineering course offered would help to improve the quality of life of living beings by optimizing the design and development of machines, technologies, and instruments. The institute provides 360-degree career opportunities for students such as biofluid, bionics, biomechatronics, bioinformatics and many more.

Furthermore, MIT-WPU provides students with diplomas or their equivalent to gain entrance into the second year through their B.Tech DSY (Direct Second-Year) course. Professional and Open electives across disciplines offer the much-needed core and inter-disciplinary cutting-edge knowledge to budding engineers.

Aspirants can also opt for the Integrated B.Tech Engineering (after 10th) course. This Integrated Program offers a unique opportunity to students - pursue their Engineering careers right after passing State Board Examinations. The core and stream specific foundation applied sciences are taught in the initial years, followed by stream specific core courses and electives in advanced years with micro-projects for each subject.

Placements & Recruiters: Apart from instilling knowledge, the university has several programs to help build ties with industry partners. Ranked as the 3rd Best Private Institute for Engineering by India Today in 2018, MIT-WPU focuses not only on placement opportunities but also believes in providing their students with 'Career Services'. Some of the recruiters are Infosys, Mahindra, Persistent, Mphasis, Sandvik, Microsoft, Zensar, Wipro, Cognizant, Thought Works, Tata, KPMG, Deloitte, Arcadis, and many more.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the B.Tech program at MIT-WPU, students need to qualify and have a valid score in MHT-CET 2021 (for Maharashtra Domicile Candidates) and/or JEE (Mains) 2021 (for All India Candidates) and/or WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test) - 2021 exam. Furthermore, to be eligible, students should have passed 10+2 in science from any statutory board with a minimum of 50% marks in total as well as in PCM. Additionally, students from other boards are welcome to apply at MIT-WPU as well. To apply for the B.Tech program, click here: (https://bit.ly/3th86Ye)

The B.Tech Direct Second Year (DSY) program requires candidates to have passed a diploma or an equivalent of it. Additionally, the selection criterion is also dependent on the scores achieved in the final year of the Diploma. Further, the university offers merit scholarships to reward and motivate meritorious students with scholarships like the DSY Merit Scholarship. The last date to apply for the BTech DSY program is September 12, 2021. To apply for the B.Tech DSY program, click here: (https://bit.ly/3jNifsM)

Std 10th students, who are sure that they want to pursue B.Tech, can now opt for the 6-year Integrated B.Tech program offered at MIT-WPU right after passing out of Std 10th. Students interested in the Integrated B.Tech program require SSC/10th Pass or equivalent with 60% for open category and 55% for reserve category. The last date to apply for the Integrated B.Tech program is September 14, 2021. To apply for the Integrated B.Tech program, click here:(https://bit.ly/3tjZEaJ)

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU's B.Tech program and other specializations are currently accepting online applications. The application process is quick and simple. Students can fill out the application form online from anywhere as per their comfort and taking into consideration the security aspects during this pandemic situation. It is strongly recommended students apply early in order to be considered for the provisional admission offers. Students can fill out the online application from the link given here: (https://bit.ly/3th86Ye)

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU prioritizes students' safety and has moved the entire admission process online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until it is completely safe, as per Government Guidelines.

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its B.Tech program and students can apply online by logging on to: (https://bit.ly/3th86Ye)

For more information, visit (https://mitwpu.edu.in)

