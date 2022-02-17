Best Agrolife Ltd. bagged the Award for Fastest Growing Company at PMFAI-SML Annual Agchem Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Best Agrolife Ltd., one of India's leading agrochemical players, has recently bagged the award for Fastest Growing company. BAL received this recognition at PMFAI-SML Annual Agchem Awards 2022. Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) organized India's largest Agri Inputs Trade Summit (includes, Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, pesticide and intermediate (solvents, Surfactants, intermediates, etc.), fertilizer, agrochemical packaging, seeds) on February 14 and 15, 2022 in Le Meridien Hotels & Conference Centre, Airport Road, Dubai - UAE. The 3rd PMFAI SML Annual Agchem Awards ceremony followed the exhibition.

Best Agrolife founded in 1992 has been providing specialty product offerings to the Indian agrochemical sector and worldwide markets. A research-driven firm headquartered in Delhi seeks to provide high-quality, creative, and effective crop protection and food safety solutions to Indian farmers while also serving the world via agriculture.

These awards were a facilitation to honor the outstanding achievements in the Indian agrochemical industry and remarkable contributions, which help in the sustainable growth of agriculture. 3rd PMFAI SML awards held on a global scale witnessed participation from distributors, suppliers, R & D Executives, Technical Executives, Manufacturers, Consultants, Exporters, Importers, Agronomists, Research Institutions, Scientists, Traders, Journalists, Supply chain management & co-operatives.

Ventures capitalists and Financial Representatives, Service providers, Farmers and dealers, Allied Chemicals and Packaging material suppliers, Seed companies, spraying and irrigation equipment manufacturers, plantation and horticultural producers, Manufacturers and Distributors of Bio-pesticides, Bio-fertilizers, Micronutrients, Key Government officials, Policy Makers and Researchers, Industry Associations, Chamber of Commerce, etc. all these stakeholders were also present who are involved directly and indirectly with Agri inputs.

Best Agrolife Ltd. receiving this recognition at a prestigious event has been given an opportunity to expand their reach into the worldwide market, meet new people, and grow their business. The company registered a YOY growth of 310 per cent in their Q3FY22 financial results. The company has been recently granted registration for indigenous manufacturing of Spiromesifen Technical u/s 9 (3) by the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee. BAL has also kickstarted production in its newly set up state-of-the-art formulation unit Seedlings India Pvt. Ltd. where they will also produce their new proprietary formulation 'RONFEN'.

Upon receiving this recognition, Vimal Alawadhi, MD, Best Agrolife Ltd. said, "It is a feeling of pride to see our team's efforts being recognized on a global level. PMFAI SML award has always been a prestigious honor to be associated with. We would like to extend our thanks to the jury members and the contemporary industry players present in the event to make our victory a memorable one."

