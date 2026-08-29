VMPL New Delhi [India], August 29: Cholan Tours, one of India's growing Destination Management Companies, was officially certified as a Great Place to Work® in August 2026, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to build a people-first workplace focused on learning, collaboration, growth, and employee well-being. The certification reflects Cholan Tours' continued focus on creating a positive workplace culture and investing in its people. As a company focused on creating memorable journeys for travellers from India and around the world, Cholan Tours considers its employees central to every experience it delivers. The Great Place To Work® Certification is recognised as a benchmark for workplace culture and employee experience. The certification process incorporates employee feedback and evaluates how employees perceive their organisation across areas including trust, workplace culture and overall employee experience.

At Cholan Tours, this certification goes beyond organizational recognition; it reflects the people behind every journey- the efforts of employees across roles, locations, and levels, whose daily dedication keeps the company's travel operations thriving. A Milestone Built by Its People Over the years, Cholan Tours has grown into a multi-location travel organisation with a team of more than 300 professionals working across a wide range of functions. The workforce includes professionals in tour consulting, guest relations, operations, transport, customer care, accounts, women chauffeur services, driven chauffeur services, and other essential support functions. From crafting personalized itineraries and coordinating seamless airport transfers to booking hotels, managing sightseeing adventures, and addressing guest needs, our teams collaborate behind the scenes to ensure that every journey runs smoothly.

This collective contribution makes the Great Place To Work® certification particularly significant for Cholan Tours. We see this certification as a recognition of our people and the culture that we have built together. In the travel industry, our people are our greatest strength. Behind every memorable guest experience is a team that brings dedication, care, and passion to everything they do. We want our employees to feel valued and supported, with opportunities to learn, grow, and build meaningful careers at Cholan Tours. "This certification gives us even more motivation to continue strengthening that commitment," said Mr. Pandian Kumaravel, Managing Director, Cholan Tours.

Creating Opportunities to Learn and Grow At Cholan Tours, growth goes beyond just expanding the business; it's about creating opportunities for employees to discover their strengths, take on new responsibilities, and develop professionally. With teams working across different areas of the travel ecosystem, employees from varied professional backgrounds have the opportunities to contribute to wider business objectives while developing their own expertise and careers. The company also emphasizes employee retention and fostering an inclusive workforce, with women professionals comprising a significant proportion of its employees. Cholan Tours believes that a supportive workplace can help employees build long-term careers while strengthening the organisation's ability to deliver consistent service to its guests.

This focus is particularly relevant as the travel industry continues to evolve. Travellers today increasingly expect personalised experiences, responsive support and seamless service throughout their journeys. A skilled, engaged and collaborative workforce is therefore essential to meeting these expectations. Looking Ahead The Great Place To Work® certification is not the destination, but the beginning of a new chapter--one in which Cholan Tours continues to invest in its people, nurture its culture, and build a workplace where everyone can thrive. Going forward, Cholan Tours aims to continue investing in employee development, strengthening collaboration across locations and functions, and creating opportunities for its workforce to build long-term careers within the organisation.

For a company in the business of taking people places, the milestone carries a special meaning. Every journey begins long before a traveller reaches a destination. It begins with the people who plan, coordinate, communicate, solve problems, support guests and ensure that every detail comes together. The Great Place To Work® certification celebrates the people and culture at the heart of Cholan Tours. It reflects a simple belief: unforgettable journeys for customers begin with a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)