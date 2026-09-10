VMPL New Delhi [India], September 10: MSMEs looking to scale can find growth beyond familiar markets. Exports can open doors to global customers, while the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) can connect businesses with institutional buyers across India. A recent edition of SIDBI MSME Samvaad explored both opportunities, highlighting what MSMEs need before taking the next step; From stronger processes and compliance to financial discipline and reliable execution. Going Global: Building Export Readiness Exporting is about more than finding an overseas buyer. Quality, consistency, documentation, compliance, and timely delivery are critical to building trust in international markets. With export processes becoming increasingly digital, registrations such as IEC and GST, along with platforms such as ICEGATE and DGFT systems, play an important role in enabling smoother trade. Free Trade Agreements can also provide access to select markets at reduced or zero customs duties, subject to applicable rules.

The journey of Faridabad-based Alpine Group, which grew from domestic manufacturing into international markets in leather accessories, offered a practical perspective. Its experience underlined a key lesson: a competitive product may open the door, but dependable systems and consistent execution help keep it open. GeM: An Opportunity Beyond the Private Market For MSMEs, another significant avenue lies closer to home. GeM provides access to government procurement and institutional demand through a digital marketplace. More than 12 lakh micro and small enterprises were highlighted as registered on GeM, with public procurement exceeding ₹5 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. Micro and small enterprises accounted for 68% of orders, while around 45% of procurement value went to MSMEs.

But registration is only the starting point. Success on GeM requires businesses to identify the right categories, understand buyer requirements, maintain necessary documentation, and assess their eligibility before bidding. Compete Smart, Not Just on Price One of the important takeaways from the discussion was the need for financial discipline. While bidding on GeM, MSMEs must account for production, overhead, logistics and delivery costs before deciding their lowest sustainable price. Competing purely on price can come at the cost of profitability. Sustainable growth comes from knowing your numbers, and knowing the value you bring. The Bigger Opportunity Whether it is global demand through exports or institutional demand through GeM, the growth opportunity for MSMEs is expanding. But tapping into it requires more than a good product.

Strong systems, compliance, technology, financial planning, and reliable execution can help turn opportunities into sustainable growth. Watch the full conversations on SIDBI MSME Samvaad to explore these opportunities in greater detail. Watch Episode 11 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyQYGXU6zko & list=PLUiMfS6qzIMw-FgBzeVXjTpPMarJlTc7W & index=2 Watch Episode 12 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzotbUD49tE & list=PLUiMfS6qzIMw-FgBzeVXjTpPMarJlTc7W & index=2 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)