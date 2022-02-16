Binomo has Presented the Pro Trader's Manifesto in the Form of a Hip-Hop Video

You would like to read
- "Together" by IQQANVE, Vikash Kaser, and DJ RIB released
- MyBabyBabbles.com's 12 Days of Christmas Sale to commence from December 1
- RBI pegs GDP growth at 9.5%, inflation at 5.3% for 2021-22
- Leading Indian short video app Hipi introduces its latest avatar offering the world's first AI-based in-video discovery feature
- Hina Khan celebrates Independence day with India's number one short video app, MOJ
New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To date, the Indian economy ranks fifth in terms of GDP (according to the International Monetary Fund and the UN), and the National Stock Exchange of India ranks third in the world by number of trades.
However, the number of people involved in investment activities in the country itself is not as high. The market regulator reports that, as of December 2021, that number was just 2.6 million.
There are many barriers for novice traders: low level of knowledge of how the market works, limited initial capital, fear of making mistakes, etc.
To help overcome these obstacles, the Binomo online trading platform has formulated the basic principles of a real Binomist trader and presented them in the form of a manifesto:
-Binomists study and improve their trading skills on the market and create their own trading strategies.
-Binomists are cautious and attentive.
-Binomists share their emotions with loved ones and discuss strategies with friends.
-Binomists are part of a growing community.
Binomo's goal is to open the doors to the world of trading to as many people as possible. Thus, the manifesto was implemented in the accessible and slightly ironic form of a music video.
You can see the (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1U7QveafxDUOPIYkO2M50yoMJ_J6_FaCS/view?ac=222 & amp;sa=pressrelease) manifest here.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor