Blue9 Technologies to launch its new IT branch in Qatar, dedicated to all segments

You would like to read
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education launches open access publishing Hub in India with F1000
- The International Institute of Academic Research and Publications in India launches Open Access Publishing Hub with F1000
- Aditya Thackeray inaugurates power bank's EV Charging Hub in Kohinoor Mills, Mumbai
- MeitY startup hub onboards MergerDomo to strengthen startup ecosystem in India
- Bahrain launches the fastest global sea-to-air logistics hub in the region
New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/ATK): India's leading IT service provider, Blue9 Technologies is all set to launch its new branch located in Qatar. The branch will be opened as part of the company's expansion to increase its presence in key growth markets. With this, the firm also plans to expand its horizons in other prominent cities across the globe.
The tech giant stated that Qatar is an important IT hub that has experienced rapid economic growth in recent years due to the development of effective IT branches. With this launch, we envision to cater to these ever-growing demands and to stay ahead in this ever-evolving competitive world.
Established in the year 2017, Blue9 Technologies delivers effective and innovative solutions on a global scale with speed and agility. Through technological independence combined with a broad ecosystem of partners and leading technology talent, the firm takes pride in delivering maximum value to their customers across their enterprise technology investments.
The opening of the new branch office here is expected to give a boost to Blue9 Technologies's business in the region enabling it to strengthen its relationship with clients and partners and provide solutions and services in high growth areas such as information management, IT security, cloud computing and business analytics.
While speaking on the occasion our CEO Mayank and CTO Saubhagya said "The criticality of the IT estate is top of mind for customers across all industries. They need to manage previous investments in enterprise infrastructure and also move some of their IT estate to the cloud. Our focus is on IT modernization including on-premises and cloud, data-driven operations and workplace modernization. The new branch will effectively assist customers in managing their IT estate with the scope and scale of services in the Enterprise Technology Stack. By increasing our global presence here, we are ensuring advanced IT solutions and services to all segments of the economy,'' he said.
Since its inception, Blue9 Technologies has experienced rapid growth with an increasing customer base. The tech giant with multiple IT services and state-of-the-art technologies has become a go-to destination for people actively seeking to boost up their business growth and success. The new branch is likely to witness massive demand for delivering best-in-class services combined with quantifiable results.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor