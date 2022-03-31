Blueheights Aviation launches 'Chardham Yatra by Helicopter' tour package

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/TPT): Blueheights Aviation has recently launched its helicopter tour package 'Chardham Yatra by Helicopter.' The company offers two exclusive packages for 'Chardham Yatra by Helicopter.' The first package provides services for six members who desire to travel together. At the same time, the duration of the trip is two nights and three days. The second package of 'Chardham Yatra' covers five nights and six days. This package also allows six members at a time to travel simultaneously. Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath are the four main Dhams covered under the Best Chardham Yatra by Helicopter.

The company Blueheights Aviation was founded in 2018 by professionals who have more than 15 years of experience in the charter airline sector and aviation industry. The company brings luxury and comfort with its premium charter plane services. The company is covering it all, from focusing on safety and reliability to providing customized charter flights in India. Blueheights Aviation is a registered private limited company that brings various services under its roof, which entails private jet rental, air ambulance service, Chardham yatra by helicopter & charter helicopter services in India.

Blueheights Aviation is offering highly competent, trained, and professional ground that fits the customers' requirements. Apart from offering private jets, charter planes, and private helicopter services for business teams, sports, weddings, tourism, city tours, emergencies, and government objectives, the company also provides air ambulances to transport patients and the injured. Moreover, Blueheights Aviation also provides services for international destinations like the USA, Europe, Singapore, and the Middle East countries.

Talking about his successful journey, the founder Rajesh Singh says, "With the rising demand for transport facilities, I am meticulously working to offer people world-class airline services that save their time and provide them with the world-class luxurious flight or helicopter ride. Embodied with a supportive team, we have been time and again assisting the customers in getting to their destination as quickly as possible."

Sharing her take on the successful foundation of her business, Neha Singh added, "Nothing brings more happiness than seeing your dreams come true. I am blessed that I have been backed by the solid support of my co-partner Rajesh Singh who is always there whenever some challenge arises. Customer happiness is our first priority, and we are making sure with each step to offer extraordinary services that are flexible enough to meet the needs of our clients. The team has a vast assortment of aircraft from which you can choose according to your unique requirements."

The other tour packages include Do Dham yatra by helicopter, Amarnath yatra by helicopter, Do Dham yatra by helicopter, Kedarnath yatra helicopter services. The company has access to more than 10,000 aircraft all over the world which is available within short time span of 4 hour notice. Furthermore, the company 'Blueheights Aviation' offers 24*7 customer service and provides the best air ambulance services in India at an affordable price range.

To avail their services, you can email them at Sales@blueheightaviation.com

And, contact them on 9999506969,9650578989

Website - (http://www.blueheightsaviation.com)

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)