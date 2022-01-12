BML Munjal University announces undergraduate admissions for 2022

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, opens its undergraduate admissions for 2022, with a focus on looking beyond cut-off based admissions. The importance of single mark cut-offs is seeing a gradual decline at progressive universities, providing much-needed relief to students who have seen cut-offs as high as 100 per cent last year.

BMU is taking the lead to move towards a holistic review process and will consider applications even before students appear for Class 12 exams and receive their scores. The university's admission criteria doesn't judge a student's capabilities based on their school exam scores alone - but considers standardised test scores, interviews and other parameters depending on the choice of programme to consider the application.

Scores in entrance tests like JEE (Main) and CLAT will apply for the BTech and Integrated five-year programmes in law respectively, and students may also appear for the BMU-SAT, BMU's internal test.

Commenting on the approach, Hansa Sachdeva, Director - Admissions & Financial Aid and Communications with BML Munjal University said, "The move to a more personalised education is under way - through holistic reviews of applications, different pathways to admission, and over time, the ability to deliver learning that builds on individual areas of interest. At BMU, we see the years at university as a transformative journey that makes the most of every student's potential."

The eligibility criteria for admission to undergraduate programmes will require successful completion of 10+2 or the equivalent as well as meeting university admissions criteria mentioned on the website (https://www.bmu.edu.in).

The University brings together outstanding academics, industry professionals, experienced researchers and the latest facilities to deliver a hands-on and multi-disciplinary learning experience.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a state private university founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment across Schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 41st among all management institutions All India in the NIRF Rankings 2021.

The university offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA, Integrated BBA-MBA at the undergraduate level and MBA, LLB (Hons) and PhD at the post-graduate level.

For more information, log in to (https://www.bmu.edu.in).

