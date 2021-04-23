BML Munjal University invites applications for BBA-MBA integrated Programme for the Class of 2021-2026

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, today introduced an innovative five-year integrated BBA-MBA programme for the class of 2021-2026.

This comprehensive programme will offer a transformative approach to business education. The graduates will be equipped with multi-disciplinary skills and knowledge, approach to diverse businesses - both big and small, information technology and management problems with an experiential learning approach.

The newly launched BBA-MBA integrated programme would offer 4 years of extensive classroom learning and 1 year of industry-based training so that the students are equipped with the right skills for the future. Some of the highlights of the programme would be - a rural immersion program, longer immersive industry exposure, choice based credit system, practice school, outbound learning, dual specialization to name a few.

The application process has started online, for more information logon to (www.bmu.edu.in/courses/bba-mba-integrated). Those interested in applying for the Integrated programme need to have a minimum aggregate of 60 percent in three core subjects of class 12 examinations conducted by any state boards or any Indian education boards recognized by the AIU. Cambridge/IGCSE board students are required to have 3 A-levels.

Admissions would be based on a multi-dimensional evaluation process including class X and XII examination scores of the candidate, BMU-SAT scores and a personal interview. Final admission of a student is subject to conformance to specified eligibility criteria and are purely on the basis of merit and aptitude. The committee's decision in this regard will be final and binding.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Vishal Talwar, Dean of School of Management, BML Munjal University said, "The new BBA-MBA integrated programme is designed specifically to equip students with multi-disciplinary skills to face diverse business challenges. With an extensive exposure to the industry, the course also offers dual specialization, further enhancing the students' relevance and value."

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are: Ph.D, MBA, B.Tech, BBA, B.A. (Hons) Economics, B. Com (Hons), B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.)

The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 37th among all management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020.

