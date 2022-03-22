Bodybuilding champ Junaid Kaliwala eyes Thailand Pro, set to create history

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading IFBB Pro card holders in Men's Physique, Junaid Kaliwala is all set to compete for one of the world's biggest wrestling competitions- Thailand Pro that will be held on March 27, 2022. The event will witness some of the remarkable bodybuilders competing against each other.

On being asked about his preparation, Junaid said that he's eyeing Mr Olympia - the world's biggest stage for the professional bodybuilding championship. The same stage that brought some of the very best in bodybuilding and further became the inspiration for countless aspirants! Preparing for the competition, Junaid is confident to become the man who keeps making history and brings home what's long due!

Junaid Kaliwala is known for standing up to the expectations of his trainers and his following - if it comes down to being the first Indian to win the IFBB Pro Card or to his promise of supporting and promoting a healthy lifestyle for his audience and the users. His recent videos on Instagram and YouTube show his efforts that go behind staying true to his promises - the kind of dedication he's putting in his workouts and those big muscles. They're enormous - totally complimenting his hard work.

The latter today has reached the pinnacle of success in the field he had chosen way back in his childhood. His journey from being a normal boy to an internationally acclaimed bodybuilder is the result of the continuity and struggle he infused to accomplish his goal.

