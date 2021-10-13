Bollywood actress Naila Grewal is making an impact in the industry with her oh-so-smooth dance moves

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/ATK): Entering the Bollywood industry is never a smooth ride for an outsider. With an industry rife with unrealistic expectations and warped ideas of beauty and talent, actress Naila Grewal is quickly carving her niche in Bollywood with her acting and dancing talent.
After delivering powerful performances in hits like Thappad, Tamasha and Bhangra Paa Le, she is now raising countless eyebrows with her awe-inspiring dance moves.
Her Instagram profile is a true reflection of her real self, and she has quickly become an inspiration for untold people in the country, thanks to her easy-going fashion sense, acting talent and sultry dance moves. She is quite active on social media and has a steadily growing list of fans who await her dance practice videos with bated breath. Her fitness routine is also a hit among her followers, who look up to her for their daily dose of motivation.
Her fashion style is natural and effortless that represents an independent girl of today's era with a mind of her own. She has been winning hearts recently with her energetic dance videos that offer a refreshing and effortless vibe. She is extremely confident and inspires a lot of youth today.
Thanks to her strong aura, she has recently been a part of several ad campaigns for famous brands such as Hyundai, Philips, Platinum, Lakme and much more. She has done a great job in her Lakme advertisement alongside Ratna Pathak Shah.
All this showcases her ability to take up multiple roles with ease and finesse. She is truly on the way to becoming a famous superstar while inspiring the youth of today. Following her journey makes you believe that you can achieve anything that they want if you are truly talented and our heart to it.
