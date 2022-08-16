BookMyForex launches 24x7 international money transfers; Introduces "Book Now Pay Later" option

You would like to read
- KredX disburses Rs 300 crores in Q1 through its Pay Later Solution for B2B payments
- IIM Ranchi pass-out's startup aims to revolutionize the educational sector with learn now pay later
- CSS Corp wins Gold Stevie® Award for Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year 2022
- MakeMyTrip announces 'Homestay Awards' to celebrate India's Growing Homestays and Alternative Accommodation Ecosystem
- India's leading Fashion Brand Blacktree has partnered with Sezzle India and will offer buy now pay later option to Blacktree customers!
Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): BookMyForex.com, (a MakeMyTrip group company), India's leading online foreign currency exchange services provider, has launched a 24X7 remittance service to offer its customers a fast and convenient experience. Remittance orders can be booked on both the BookMyForex website and App.
The customers will be able to lock in the forex rates for up to 3 days under the "Book Now, Pay Later". Customers have a choice to make full payments or Lock Rates by paying a 2 per cent refundable advance under "Book Now and Pay Later" option. The new features are built on BookMyForex' s existing low-cost, completely online, and paperless remittance service.
Commenting on the launch, Sudarshan Motwani, Founder & CEO, BookMyForex.com said, "At BookMyForex, we have always aimed to offer innovative solutions and a seamless experience to our customers. Our latest launch, 24X7 forex Services that include Overseas Money Transfers, is a great example of our tech innovation and customer-oriented approach. The "Book Now, Pay Later" service is especially beneficial in current times when the currency rates are volatile. The new features will help our customers get the maximum value, fast service, and complete peace of mind."
BookMyForex has been at the forefront of innovation in the forex space, being the first to launch an online and paperless money transfer service in India in association with trusted partner banks. With these new features, BookMyForex hopes to attract international students whose parents are still reliant on the time-consuming money transfer process at Money Changers or Bank branches, where they end up paying exorbitant forex rates and transfer fees.
India is pioneering digital payment revolution that makes financial transactions not just very convenient but also saves enormous costs for the customers. Overseas money transfers specially Student fee can be a big burden for the students and their parents. Easy and convenient ways to pay student fees, family and gift transfers, immigration and employment-related Overseas Money Transfers and many other forex transactions can now conveniently be made through the highly reliable digital platform of BookMyForex which also offers high-quality support service. Users can transfer money abroad under RBI's LRS scheme through BookMyForex in just 4 easy steps:
1. Specify your requirements, such as currency, amount, and beneficiary information.
2. Submit your KYC.
3. Online Payment.
4. Rates are locked and the transfer is processed.
The remittance market is growing at a fast pace in India. While outward remittances under RBI's LRS scheme amounted to remittance of $12.68 billion in FY21. Outflows under the LRS scheme totalled $19.61 billion in FY22, a 54.6 per cent increase over FY21.
"The month of August witnesses high outward remittance as universities abroad start their new sessions during this month and students remit funds for university fees and living expenses. Education-led money transfers have been the fastest growing segment for BookMyForex & we are expecting to double our growth forecast for outward remittance as our rates are almost a rupee or two lower (USD/equivalent) than what the Money Changers and Banks offer. Additionally, the demand in the market has exponentially improved post-COVID," commented Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO, BookMyForex.com.
The company has launched "BookMyForex Student Offer" to provide exclusive rates and offers to students going abroad. Students will be able to get attractive discounts on Wire Transfers for their tuition fees, International SIM cards, Forex Cards, etc. One can get up to Rs. 5000 Cashback on Money Transfers. The offer will be applicable for all bookings done via BookMyForex platform/App.
BookMyForex (a MakeMyTrip Group Company) is India's very first tech initiative in the foreign exchange domain and the market leader in the online retail forex space.
Customers can place orders on our website (https://www.bookmyforex.com) or through our mobile app to buy or sell foreign cash currencies, forex cards, make cross-border payments from India to anywhere in the world, and purchase international SIM cards or international travel insurance.
BookMyForex operates a hybrid model where we execute the majority of forex prepaid travel card orders and use the network of banks and reputed money changers for cross-border payments, foreign currency bank notes, and international SIM cards, etc. Faering Capital has been invested in BookMyForex since 2016 and recently MakeMyTrip acquired majority stake in BookMyForex.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor