NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 9: IRIS Broadway Gurugram witnessed an evening of high-energy professional boxing as Boxeopath's Fury brought together nine professional boxing fights, culminating in an intense eight-round final between Siddhant Sikand and Harsh Kaushik. The event drew an enthusiastic turnout of thousands of spectators, who came together to experience the intensity and excitement of professional boxing live. The evening featured nine competitive fights, showcasing the skill, speed, endurance and discipline of professional boxers. The event reached its high point with the eight-round final, where Harsh Kaushik emerged victorious over Siddhant Sikand after an intense contest inside the ring. Recognising the performance of both finalists, Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, presented prize money to Harsh Kaushik and Siddhant Sikand. The presentation acknowledged the dedication, preparation and sporting excellence demonstrated by both fighters throughout the competition.

The whole boxing event was conducted under the supervision of Indian Boxing Council (IBC) officials, with IBC referees and judges overseeing the competition. This ensured that the event maintained the standards and discipline expected of professional boxing while offering audiences an engaging live sporting experience. Speaking on the successful conclusion of the event, Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said, "Boxeopath's Fury was a strong reflection of how lifestyle destinations can create experiences that bring people together around shared interests and live entertainment. The response from the audience was extremely encouraging, with thousands turning up to witness professional boxing in an energetic live setting. At Trehan IRIS, we are focused on creating destinations that offer more than retail and dining, and events like this allow us to build meaningful engagement with our communities through distinctive experiences."

Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said, "The energy inside the venue throughout the evening was a testament to the growing appeal of live sporting experiences. Boxeopath's Fury brought together highly competitive fights and gave audiences the opportunity to witness the skill, discipline and determination of professional boxers up close. We were pleased to support an event that not only showcased sporting talent but also created an exciting and memorable experience for the thousands of visitors who joined us." Rajneesh Raveendran, Boxing Coach and Manager, Boxeopathy Promotions, said, "Boxeopath's Fury was envisioned as a platform to bring professional boxing closer to audiences while giving Indian fighters an opportunity to compete and showcase their abilities in a professional environment. Every fight reflected the months of training, discipline and sacrifice that these athletes put into their sport. We are delighted with how the event unfolded and grateful to the Trehan IRIS management and team for their support in making the event a success."

With nine professional fights and a high-energy eight-round final, Boxeopath's Fury brought together professional-level competition, sporting excellence and a strong live audience experience at IRIS Broadway Gurugram. The enthusiastic response from the audience further highlighted the appeal of live sporting experiences as part of the evolving entertainment and lifestyle landscape. The event also reinforced the role of IRIS Broadway Gurugram in creating platforms for diverse forms of entertainment, sports and community engagement, offering audiences experiences that extend beyond conventional retail and dining. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)