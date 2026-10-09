Railways cancels all Delhi-bound mail, express trains reaching NDLS, NZM

Indian Railways has cancelled all mail and express trains scheduled to reach New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, citing the possibility of severe road traffic congestion around the two stations. ALSO READ: Delhi Metro to restrict entry, exit at 57 stations from 9 pm? Check details According to a railway order issued on October 9, the cancellations apply to mail and express trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to arrive at either of the two Delhi stations during the specified window. The affected services will be cancelled at their source stations.

The decision comes amid planned protests in the national capital against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with demonstrations expected at Jantar Mantar. However, the Railways has not confirmed whether the train cancellations are directly linked to the planned protests.

Passengers are advised to check their train status and seek updates through official railway channels before starting their journeys. They can check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or call the railway helpline at 139 for information on train operations and cancellations.