NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 25: BPTP Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary Urban Realtech Private Limited, has entered into a joint development arrangement with the landowner for development of a residential group housing project on an approximately 11-acre land parcel in Sector 39, Surajkund, Faridabad. The subject plot, measuring approximately 11 acres, is located in Sector 39, Surajkund, Faridabad, and benefits from proximity to established infrastructure and connectivity to key NCR corridors. The proposed project is expected to have a potential developable area of more than 2 million square feet. The development will be undertaken upon receipt of applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, including permissions from the Department of Town & Country Planning, Haryana, and registration under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, as applicable.

Commenting on the development, Kabul Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, BPTP Limited, said, "We believe, Faridabad continues to demonstrate structural growth momentum, supported by improving connectivity and evolving residential demand patterns. Surajkund, in particular, stands out as a differentiated micro-market with long-term potential owing to its established ecosystem and natural setting. This development is aligned with our calibrated strategy and reinforces our continued focus on markets where we have deep operating experience. With our longstanding presence in Faridabad, we remain committed to contributing meaningfully to the region's residential landscape. The proposed group housing development is intended to reflect contemporary urban design principles while being sensitive to the natural and cultural character of Surajkund. We aim to create a thoughtfully planned community that aligns with evolving consumer aspirations and sustainable development considerations. We believe this project has the potential to further strengthen our regional portfolio and enhance long-term stakeholder value."

About BPTP Limited BPTP Limited is one of NCR's leading real estate developers with over two decades of operations in the Delhi-NCR region. The group has successfully delivered numerous residential and commercial projects across multiple locations in NCR, including residential group housing, plotted developments, commercial developments and integrated townships. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)