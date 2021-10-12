Breaking News: ICSE Semester 1 Specimen Papers re-uploaded! Paper pattern changed for Nov Class 10 Exam

You would like to read
- [CISCE Sem 1 Boards] Chapter-wise topic-wise mock test, additional specimen papers released! Exam tips announced!
- Big update on Class 10 ICSE: 1 hour exam time management charts and extra specimen papers made available!
- ICSE ISC Board Exams 2022: 5 tips to start your preparations for latest reduced syllabus
- (MCQs Term 1 Boards) 10 th 12 th Exam Practice Sample Paper Series Released Today, along with CBSE Datesheet Update
- CISCE reduces syllabus for major subjects of ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2022! 5 top notch tips to prepare better
New Delhi, [India], October 12 (ANI/Mediawire): This is Breaking News! ICSE Board has re-uploaded the Specimen papers of certain subjects with some major changes in the paper pattern, after realising the issues pointed out by some teachers recently. The Specimen Papers are re-uploaded (replaced with previous pdf) a few days ago on the Publications section of (https://cisce.org) Specimen Papers for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 were originally uploaded/ announced on 26th August 2021.
English Paper 1 (English Language) and H.C.G. Paper 1 (History & Civics) Specimen Papers are the two Subjects, where these Semester 1 paper changes are majorly made. But surprisingly, there is no official notification issued by ICSE Board regarding the same on the website. This is why, the majority of students and teachers are unaware of these changes, and students could be practising from the old paper pattern for these subjects.
So, we'd like to explain these changes for everyone's benefit.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE - Changes
(to be held on November 15th, 2021)
1. MCQs Type Changed!
In the (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i6ufWRm4Mz08hvrmg4aDjIrWBXka8Jdn/view) ORIGINAL Semester 1 Specimen Paper of English Language (Paper 1), MCQs were carrying 0.5 mark, 1 mark, 2 marks and 5 marks each.
However, in the (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yOPLAOXqVS13t0HmA3BSKHXpHMsIiypZ/view) UPDATED Specimen Paper uploaded later, the weightage of MCQs is changed completely to 1 mark each. All 0.5 mark, 2 and 5 mark MCQs are now removed!!
See screenshots below. This changes the paper pattern for English Language completely and ICSE experts have also provided a revised (https://amzn.to/30agiPy) Sample Papers Book in collaboration with Educart, with these 1 Mark MCQs paper pattern updated (made available specially for accurate final practice of Semester 1 Boards).
Differences in Old and New Version of English Language Specimen Paper Uploaded
2. Total Number of Questions and Internal Options Changed
According to the (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i6ufWRm4Mz08hvrmg4aDjIrWBXka8Jdn/view) Original Specimen Paper, students had to answer 38 MCQs (of different marks weightage) with 3 options to choose from. In the (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yOPLAOXqVS13t0HmA3BSKHXpHMsIiypZ/view) UPDATED Specimen Paper of English Language, there are 40 MCQs (1 mark each) to answer in total with 4 options now.
Again, for accurate final practice, the (https://amzn.to/3DteSxS) sample papers book provided with this after these changes were announced should be seriously considered now in these last 4 weeks.
Change in marks weightage of different MCQs in ICSE English Language Specimen Paper
HISTORY & CIVICS - Changes
(to be held on November 18th, 2021)
1. MCQs Type Changed!
The (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1enufcwwmWs1U6XnDuuJ8-kq99d4X1509/view) Original Semester 1 Specimen Paper of History & Civics included 1 mark and 2 mark MCQs. The (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hQN0W6wT7gWmpedVjWyC0lK-IikeEcpn/view) UPDATED Specimen Paper carries 1 mark MCQs each (all compulsory). Take a look at the screenshots below to understand better.
Differences in Old and New Version of History & Civics Specimen Paper
2. Total Number of Questions and Internal Options Changed
In the (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1enufcwwmWs1U6XnDuuJ8-kq99d4X1509/view) Original version of History & Civics Specimen Paper, there were 32 MCQs to answer within an hour whereas according to the (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hQN0W6wT7gWmpedVjWyC0lK-IikeEcpn/view) UPDATED Specimen Paper, there will now be 40 MCQs in total.
An updated blueprint is also provided which is available only in the (https://amzn.to/2YDMZUP) Educart Sample Paper Books that are also re-uploaded on Amazon keeping these changes in mind.
Change in marks weightage of different MCQs in ICSE History & Civics Specimen Paper
There is still a lot of confusion amongst students on the way Exams will be conducted (at home vs centres). To top it up, these unexpected changes just 5-6 weeks before exams start are worrisome.
Students refer to these provided ICSE Sample Paper Books to practice these latest changes MCQs
The collaboration with Educart to provide (https://amzn.to/3iUjqpe) exact practice sample papers based on these above latest changes is really the need of the hour so that every student and teacher can prepare on the latest pattern for the Semester 1 Boards. We have provided a direct link to buy below.
(https://amzn.to/3lu12Fr) Buy ICSE Class 10 Sample Paper Books (with latest changes included)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor