Business Mint's 36th Nationwide Awards 2022 were held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/PNN): The Radisson Blu Hotel in Bengaluru hosted the 36th Nation Wide Awards, which were organised for the first time by the Business Mint, on September 25, 2022.

Vinay Kanth Kora Path created Business Mint, a market research firm.

Business Mint recognised120 successful individuals from diverse industries throughout India at its 36th Nationwide Awards Ceremony.

Bhaskar Rao, a former IPS, additional director general of police for the railways, commissioner of police for Bangalore city, Dr Harikrishna Maram, Chairman of Vision Digital India & Founder Chairman Imperial College and Vice-Chancellor Global Digital University the USA and Founder Chairman Global Economic Forum, Sandalwood Actors Spoorthy Viswas, twin actresses Ashvithi Shetty and Adhvithi Shetty, Dr Pavani Kadiyala, advisor to the board of the MSME Business Forum of India, and President Hyderabad Chapter, Govt. Blockchain Association presented awards to the winners as honorable guests at the event.

The event emphasized the variety, and this award nourishes capabilities and gives a broad platform for exploring networking possibilities that serve to stabilize, encourage the growth of economic entrepreneurship, and so on, all of which contribute significantly to our nation's GDP. The business mint is always motivating, recognizing, and encouraging us.

Bhaskar Rao, a former IPS, who gave a speech about how difficult it is to create leaders, stated that if we develop a lot of emotional, moral, and spiritual strength, you will remain an achiever in this rapidly changing world where we face mental health interpersonal issues, socio-professional challenges, and other difficulties. He said, "You will continue to be an achiever because of your mental, emotional, and spiritual tenacity."

Dr Harikrishna Maram's remarks that Bengaluru was the origin of various businesses, like Wipro, Biocon, Infosys, Titan, Byju's, and others, drew in all of the activations. He described the city's distinct iconic beauty and welcomed outstanding achievers. In what is also known as India's largest privately organised awards ceremony, all guests gave awards to these champions. Bangalore, India's technological centre and a significant education hub, has paved the path for numerous advancements and inventions by benchmark institutions and colleges such as IIM Bangalore, University of Bangalore, NLSIU, and others.

Awardees:

Cowboy Sofas - Excellence in Italian Leather Sofas & Recliners of the Year - 2022, Telangana

Celebrity Wings - Most Prominent Company of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Celebrity and Influencer Management Category

TailBlaze - Most Promising Pet Food Brand of the Year - 2022

Nafisa Afnan, Founder & Cosmetologist - Earthy By Ellenza - Most Prominent Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Mangalore in Skincare Brand Category

Earthy By Ellenza - Most Prominent Skin Aesthetics Clinic (Non-Injectables) of the Year - 2022, Mangalore

PlanEdu Consultants & Learning Solutions - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2022, Karnataka in Education Consulting Category

Go Xtreme Paintball and Adventure Zone - Most Prominent Adventure Activities Center of the Year - 2022, Chennai

Alisha Anand, Dy Vice President - Marketing & Communications, SATYA MicroCapital Ltd - Most Prominent Brand Marketing Professional of the Year - 2022, New Delhi (Under 40)

Priya Rajan - CEO, Sampraday Events - Most Prominent Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Event Planners Category

Narasimha Naidu, Founder & CEO - STEMx - Most Promising Entrepreneur for STEM Education - 2022, Bengaluru ( Under 30 )

Tushar Zade, CIO & CDO - Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited - Most Prominent Digital Transformation Leader of the Year - 2022, Pharmaceutical Category

Dr Hajira Nazeer, Cosmetic Dental Surgeon - Most Prominent Cosmetic Dental Surgeon of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Ocean Service - Most Prominent Company for Customer Support Service - 2022, Bengaluru

Ar. Sravani Potluri, Founder - In-ex - Best Emerging Young Architect of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

Nutribs - Best Emerging Startup of the Year - 2022, Skin Science Nutrition

Sam George - Most Prominent Strategic Business Professional of the Year - 2022, Chennai in Real Estate Category

Seema Hazarika - Legal and Compliance Manager (Novartis Healthcare Private Ltd., India) - Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year - 2022, Bangalore in Commercial Contract Management Category

F & S LAW CHAMBERS - Best Emerging Real Estate Law Firm Of The Year 2022, Navi Mumbai

Mir Mushtaq Ali - Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in IT Consulting & Software Development Category

COCOTANG BEVERAGES & FOODS LLP (COCO ATM) - Most Innovative Startup of the Year - 2022, Telangana

St Pauls College - Bengaluru - Best Infrastructure amongst Private Colleges for UG & PG Courses - 2022, Bengaluru

Nishant Dayal, Director - Elite Sports Management - Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Sports Management Category

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head - POCO India - Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year - 2022, Smartphone & Consumer Electronics Category

Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. - Most Prominent Company for Home Furnishings - 2022, Mumbai

Adarsh Krishna, Founder - Finhancers - Best Emerging Wealth Management Professional of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Squarius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd - Excellence in Real Estate & Infrastructure Development Company - 2022, Hyderabad

Emerald Dental - Best Emerging Multispeciality Dental Clinic of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Page3Artist Institute - Most Promising Modeling & Acting Institute of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Bhavana N - Most Versatile Woman of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Dr Gopinath Muppiri, Chairman & MD - Crystal Group - Most Prominent First Generation Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Sunridge Multispecialty Hospital - Fast Growing Multi Speciality Hospital Chain of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

Shweta Vajjhala, Founder - Online Baking School Tasty Bakes with Shweta - Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Culinary Expert Category

Dr Rahul B.L - Most Promising Holistic Health Coach & Reiki Healer of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Dr Kirti Kanodia - Most Promising Holistic Health Coach & Astrologer of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

Scholar Overseas - Most Prominent Overseas Education Consultants of the Year - 2022, Chennai

Deepak Hegde - Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Recruitment & Payroll Management Category

SAJAN'S KITCHEN - Most Preferred Home Kitchen of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

ACHAR MARKETING - Most Prominent Dealers for Solar Energy Appliances - 2022, Bengaluru

Ayush Mart - Best Emerging Wellness Brand of the Year - 2022, Telangana

Fazil Mohammad Bin Basheera - Most Prominent Edupreneur of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Aviation Category

THE SHILPAKAR'S STUDIO - Most Prominent Interior Design Studio of the Year - 2022, Ahmedabad

RAV INTERIORS - Outstanding Interior Design Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Flora and Fauna Landscape Experts - Most Prominent Company for Landscaping Projects - 2022, Bengaluru

Nirmala Amarnath, Chairperson - Amara Soundarya Foundation - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Education for Differently abled Children Category

DZIGNS Architecture and Interiors - Most Credible Firm of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Architecture & Interior Design Category

MILIN S SHAH, Director - Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. - Most Promising Visionary Entrepreneur of The Year 2022, Mumbai Under Fabric & Decor Category

SS Diamonds & Jewels Quality - Excellence Award for Gold & Diamond Jewelry - 2022, Hyderabad

Shalini Rao - Most Prominent Gemologist of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

RIPPL Lighting - Most Promising Company for Lighting Products - 2022, Bengaluru

SV Advocate and Consultant - Best Emerging Company for Legal Consulting - 2022, Bengaluru

Sanket Anand Joshi, Project Leader - Baxter International Inc. - Most Prominent Project Manager of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Research & Development Healthcare Category

Chetan Saklani - Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year - 2022, Sonipat in Wellness Category

Matrix technologies - Most Prominent Hologram Manufacturers & Exporters of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Shivani Verma, Founder & CEO - Insightful Hub - Most Prominent Women Entrepreneur for Creative Branding & Digital Marketing - 2022, Bengaluru

Hema Pradeep, CEO & Founder - SOLH Mind Spa - Most Prominent NLP & Life Coach Of The Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Manssi V Karambelkar, Founder - Doggiliciouus - Best Canine Nutritionist of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Doggiliciouus - Best Fresh Dog Food of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Smartkids Centre For Excellence - Most Prominent Brand of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Preschool Chain & Daycare Chain Category

Madonn Chocolates And Trousseaus - Most Popular & Unique Company for Customized Chocolates & Gifting - 2022, Hyderabad

Amit Nath - Best Emerging Business Mentor of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Royal Tripmakers - Most Promising Travel Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru.

Sree Parimala Alamuri - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Abacus & Vedic Mathematics Category

Sunil Agithakaliya - Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year - 2022, Pune in Excellence in Services Delivery Category

Element3 - Best Emerging Sattvik Restaurant of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Dr Vikrant Subaash - Most Prominent Digital Age Holistic Numerologist of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Aabharan Gold Company - Most Prominent Gold Buying Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Sandpiper Visas - Most Trusted Immigration Consultancy Firm of the Year -2022, Bengaluru

Donne Biryani Palace - Most Promising Quick Service Biryani Restaurant Chain of the Year - 2022, Karnataka

Haircosmos International - Most Result Oriented Skin, Hair & Slimming Clinic of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Jubilee Shipping and Forwarding Co. - Most Prominent Company for Logistics Services & Supply Chain Management - 2022, Bengaluru

Dr Syed Ahamed Sheik Jassim - Most Prominent Dietician of the Year - 2022, Tamilnadu

Karthik Narayana Reddy - Best Emerging Professional Career Coach of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

IOTEL INFOTECH PVT LTD - Most Innovative Business of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Prashanth PB - Head of Indian Operation, TTG Tech Solution Pvt Ltd. - Most Prominent Digital Transformation Leader of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Aparna Kanampalli - Most Prominent Women Lawyer of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Corporate Law Category

Mithun Adith, CEO - SpotKwik - Young Business Icon of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Onefix - Most Prominent IT Service Center of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in IT repair and Refurbished Category

Aamer Hyder - Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Construction Category

Sandeep Raiwalia, Operations Head - Endeavour - Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year - 2022, Kolkata in Professional Education Category

Xplore - Most Prominent Hiring Management Company of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

Akhil M Co-Founder at Xplore - Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad (Telangana) in Hiring Management Category

MANSVI Automations - Most Prominent Company for Home & Office Automation - 2022, Bengaluru

Vijay Prakash, Co-Founder & Director - GVD Wealth Professional Pvt limited. - Most Admired Wealth Coach of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Vikas Bharati, Founder & CEO - PlanEdu - Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Karnataka Education Consulting & Technology Category

FUTURE MEDICO - Most Prominent Medical Career Consultants of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Shaik Sandhani, Corporate Trainer - Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Corporate Training, Learning and Development Category

MyStyle Communications - Most Creative Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Content Writing Services Category

Deko - Most Trusted Company Of The Year - 2022, Glass Partition Category

Tecqnio - Outstanding IT Hardware Renting Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Delight Veduka (Events & Management) - Best Emerging Wedding Planner of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

Chandra Sales - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Plumbing & Bath Fitting Solutions Category

The Beginning - Most Admired Weddings and Events Venue of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Saathwik Chandan Nune - Most Prominent Product Innovator - 2022, Data Science and Services Category

Dr S M Jagadish, Founder and MD - Zero Defect Consultants - Most Promising Business Coach of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

DoubleTree by Hilton GurugramBaani Square - Best Business Hotel - 2022, Gurugram

Aalishan Furniture & Interior - Most Prominent Furniture Manufacturers of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru.

Vaclav Design & Build LLP - Best Emerging Project Management Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Arjun Natarajan, Founder & Chairman - A & J Consulting International - Most Prominent Business Icon of the Year - 2022, Tamil Nadu in Cross border Management Consulting & Investment Category

Arjun Vellal - Outstanding Caterer & Foodpreneur - 2022, Bengaluru

Komal Bhandari, Founder - Ank Concepts - Most Innovative & Outstanding Wedding Planner of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Heavenly Desserts - Best Emerging Bakery of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Shakunthala Shetty, BA | LLB | MBA - Advocate & Legal consultant - Most Inspiring Women Lawyer of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

A.Thanveer Ahad - Best Emerging Serial Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Saud Raghib, Firm Owner & Business Coach - ActionCOACH - Most Admired Business Coach of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Assist Interiors Inc. - Most Creative Turnkey Interior Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

The Sign Co - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Signage Boards Category

Advith Consulting - Most Credible Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Business Consulting Category

Kiran Kumar Maddula, Group Marketing Head - Anu Group of Hospitals - Most Prominent Healthcare Marketing Industry Expert of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

Savi Prakash - Most Prominent Female Emcee of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Adhvithi Shetty - Most Admired Star Influencers of the Year - 2022 ( Twins Category )

Ashvithi Shetty - Most Admired Star Influencers of the Year - 2022 ( Twins Category )

Abhishek Bhandari, CMO & Founder - CRYPQUE PVT LTD - Most Prominent Crypto & Blockchain Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022

Bryck Red Design Studio - Most Prominent Interior Design Firm of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

Maanasa Vinay - Best Emerging Young Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in Interior Design & Architecture Category

MPF Style Club - Most Admired Fashion & Lifestyle Club of the Year - 2022

LunnArk lighting - Most Innovative Company for Technical & Decorative LED Lighting Solutions - 2022

Trawel Mart World Tours - Most Preferred Travel Company of the Year - 2022, India

