PNN New Delhi [India], February 2: A high-level C-suite strategic meeting was recently held in Roeselare, Belgium, between Busworld International and the operator of India's largest convention and exhibition complex, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre, IICC). The meeting took place at Busworld International's headquarters in Roeselare and was attended by Phil Chung, President of Kinexin Convention Management, the operating company of Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, and Vincent Dewaele, General Manager of Busworld International. The two executives engaged in extensive discussions on long-term strategic cooperation, with a particular focus on expanding Busworld's footprint into the rapidly growing Indian market. A Roadmap Beginning with a 2027 International Conference

During the meeting, both parties reached a broad conceptual agreement to initiate collaboration with an international bus and mobility-related conference in 2027, to be hosted in India. This conference is envisioned as a precursor to a more ambitious initiative: the introduction of Busworld India, starting in 2028. Busworld India, once launched, would mark the arrival of Europe's largest and most influential bus and coach industry exhibition into India--one of the world's fastest-growing markets for public transport, electric mobility, and sustainable urban transit solutions. Leveraging Complementary Strengths Founded in 1971, Busworld has evolved into the world's leading platform for the bus and coach industry, organising flagship exhibitions such as Busworld Europe and regional editions across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. With more than five decades of history, Busworld is widely regarded as the global benchmark exhibition for bus manufacturers, suppliers, policymakers, and mobility innovators.

Yashobhoomi, operated by Kinexin Convention Management, represents India's newest generation of mega-scale convention and exhibition infrastructure, strategically located in New Delhi with direct metro connectivity, proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport, and seamless access to India's political, diplomatic, and commercial hubs. The discussions in Belgium highlighted the strong alignment between Busworld's global industry leadership and Yashobhoomi's ambition to position India as a premier international MICE and industrial exhibition destination. Toward a Long-Term Partnership Centred on India Beyond a single event or exhibition, both sides emphasised a mid- to long-term partnership strategy, with India positioned as a central hub for future initiatives. These may include industry conferences, policy dialogues, technology showcases, and sector-specific exhibitions linked to buses, electric mobility, hydrogen transport, and smart urban infrastructure.

"This meeting was not about a one-off event, but about building a long-term platform for cooperation," one participant noted, underscoring the strategic nature of the talks. With a preliminary framework now in place, both organisations are expected to continue detailed planning and stakeholder consultations, aiming to formalise agreements in the coming months. If realised, the collaboration could significantly reshape the bus and public transport exhibition landscape in India, while offering Busworld a powerful gateway into South Asia's expanding mobility ecosystem. KINEXIN - Mr Phil Chung (CEO) Busworld - Vincent Dewaele(General Manager) (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)