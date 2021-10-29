BuzzingBees introduces concept-driven customised teaching methods for kids

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29 (ANI/Heylin Spark): BuzzingBees provides holistic education to kids in a creative and fun environment. Incepted in the year 2018, BuzzingBees helps in shaping the future of the kids.

With an exclusive kids-friendly curriculum and customized teaching methods, BuzzingBess has helped several kids grasp the concepts easily.

The curriculum at BuzzingBees includes phonics, reading, story-based learning, social skills-and-life skill-building activities as well as workshops on parenting and emotional intelligence. With a vision to offer quality education to kids, BuzzingBees has launched several programs to benefit them.

Gayathri Vamsi, founder, and CEO of BuzzingBees has carved a niche in this venture by bringing together her passion for teaching, working with children, and leading a healthy lifestyle. She is an MBA graduate and was always inclined towards teaching. She designed a curriculum to teach her sons for home schooling and the same is being used at BuzzingBees. She also co-founded Acharyas for a better community, an NGO that works towards improving the quality of education in government schools in Karnataka.

She started Minipreneurs, an educational venture to motivate young minds to become innovators and entrepreneurs using design thinking. As a Teacher Trainer, Parent Coach, Emotional intelligence trainer, Memory Trainer, and fitness enthusiast, she believes in giving her best to society. She says, "There are women who lose career opportunities after becoming a parent but for me my career is gifted by my sons."

BuzzingBees take pride in their team who are empathetic towards kids and handhold them in their early days. Within a short span, BuzzingBees grew in size and popularity. Having received support and genuine appreciation from parents, BuzzingBees strives for excellence. BuzzingBees provides various enrichment activities for students and workshops for parents to become better at parenting. The team provides an experience where kids can extend their learning to enhance life. There's Teacher Training programs for preschool teachers too.

Gayathri Vamsi believes in following her passion and her dedication is reflected in the activities carried out at BuzzingBees. She is honored to have a US Presidential award besides being featured in Channel 46 under Vocal for Local. With a vision to be the best Ed-Tech company, BuzzingBees is planning to create a digital phonics product and set an industry benchmark. Visit (https://www.facebook.com/Buzzing-Bees-1641853776028565) to know more about BuzzingBees. You may follow the Founder here: (https://www.facebook.com/Thrivamsi)

