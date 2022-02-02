CFO Bridge embarks on a dynamic expansion with more partners. Turns gamechanger for the finance community

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/SRV): CFO Bridge, a leading SME Focused shared CFO services provider, aims to expand to 100 CFO Partners to strengthen and continue delivering quality financial solutions to its clients.

Since its inception in 2012, CFO Bridge has worked with over 350 SMEs and start-ups and has built itself as India's largest CFO Service Provider.

A consistently high quality delivery of solutions to vexing problems of SME enterprices has led to such an expansion and growth of this company. Focussed on helping enterprises take control of their financial and business growth, CFO Bridge has been an effective platform featuring 25 industry experienced CFOs available in all major cities of India, delivering accountability for financial function and broader skill-sets across start-ups, SMEs, and others.

Traditionally, Finance professionals take either of the two alternatives - independent practice or working with a corporate.

CFO Bridge has created a one-of-its kind of a third alternative called the Shared Service CFO offering. This can be a credible alternative for the financial community consisting of Chartered Accountants (CA), Cost & Management Accountants, and MBAs in finance.

An experienced CFO can join CFO Bridge as a CFO Partner and can build a portfolio of clients over a period of time using the available infrastructure and brand pull of CFO Bridge.

CFO Bridge provides a platform to freelance financial professionals, including CAs, ICWAs, CMAs, MBAs in Finance, to work in "their framework of choice" without committing to a single employer by becoming a CFO Partner. CFO Bridge provides seed leads, ready clients, working capital assistance, ready office, and access to support staff employed by the company, a CFO Partner can start building their portfolio and value from the day they start with CFO Bridge.

Through its decade-long operation, CFO Bridge has become a gamechanger for the financial community by bridging the demand-supply gap between the supply of Finance Professionals and addressing the time-bound need for financial expertise by Start-ups and SME enterprises.

V Srinivasan, Founder & CFO Partner, CFO Bridge, said, "We began CFO Bridge on the premise to deliver unique value to our clients, backed by our growing team of seasoned CFO Partners and their expertise. We believe in building an ecosystem that bridges the gap between demand for elite finance talent and affordability. With the onset of the pandemic, there has been a tectonic shift in the way professionals look at their careers. There is a willingness to pick up gig projects even among experienced and mid-level financial professionals, and we want to extend them a warm and welcoming invite into our team. Our expanding list of clientele is a sign of the trust our clients impose on us and the key to our growth."

CFO Bridge aims to increase the number of CFO Partners to 100 over next two years and establish itself as the single go to platform for all financial needs of SMEs..

To know more, visit: (https://cfobridge.com)

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)