PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], September 23: To streamline hospital operations and improve healthcare delivery across India, Chandigarh University student entrepreneur Utkarsh Luthra has built Medoc Health, an AI-driven health tech venture focused on hospital automation and smarter healthcare management. The startup's solutions have now been adopted by 98 hospitals across five states across the country, helping healthcare institutions automate their routine processes, improved coordination across departments and bringing hospital records, clinical workflows and patient information closer to the ward, where healthcare delivery actually happens. By moving beyond basic front-desk digitization, Medoc Health is helping hospitals streamline day-to-day processes, reduce administrative bottlenecks and give clinical teams faster access to critical information, saving valuable time and improving overall efficiency. Its AI-led automation also has the potential to lower operational costs, optimise the use of hospital resources and improve revenue by enabling hospitals to handle processes more efficiently and serve patients more effectively.

The venture was incubated and nurtured through the Chandigarh University Technology Business Incubator (CU-TBI) that has now achieved a substantial business traction with a current valuation of ₹22 crore and annual revenue of ₹1.26 crore (2025-26). Incubation support, expert mentorship, research and technology infrastructure, academic flexibility, industry exposure, networking opportunities and access to funding and business support have helped the student-led venture develop its products and take it to the market. Medoc is funded under Startup India mission and received a seed funding of Rs 10 lakhs from NIT Jalandhar, is in talks to raise another Rs 50 lakhs from them besides the startup also received Rs 50 lakhs from an angel investor.

Medoc Health is focused particularly on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where hospitals often operate with limited IT infrastructure, unreliable connectivity and continued dependence on paper records. The company has built an integrated healthcare platform that brings hospital management, clinical documentation, diagnostics, insurance, patient records and communication tools into a unified healthcare system. While explaining the idea behind Medoc Health and its solutions, Utkarsh Luthra, Founder and CEO, Medoc Health and alumnus of Chandigarh University (BE CSE student) said, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, both hospitals and patients faced significant challenges as healthcare systems came under immense strain. The absence of streamlined SOPs often resulted in delays and made hospital processes more difficult and costly. I saw the need for a technology-driven solution that could save time, streamline operations and offer a cost-effective approach for hospitals, particularly across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The aim was to democratize access to efficient hospital and patient-care automation, making these solutions accessible beyond major urban centres."

Luthra added, "We have designed Medoc specifically for the realities of Indian healthcare, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where hospitals often work with limited IT infrastructure and budgets. Our objective is to make hospital automation more accessible and cost-effective without compromising on functionality. A conventional automation system for a 100-bed hospital can cost around ₹8 to ₹10 lakh, whereas we have developed a solution that can bring the cost down to around ₹3 lakh, reducing the hospital automation cost upto 60 per cent. Our software is also offline-first, so essential work can continue even when internet connectivity is unreliable, and our solutions support 12 Indian languages. We have developed hardware to capture prescriptions, reports and clinical notes that are still created on paper. By reducing repetitive administrative work and streamlining workflows, our solutions can help healthcare staff work more efficiently, reduce errors and spend more time on patient care. The objective is not to replace doctors or nurses with technology, but to give them affordable tools that make their work more efficient and allow hospitals to improve productivity and grow their revenues."

Luthra added, "Medoc Health is built around a simple observation of a hospital's most important work that happens in the ward but much of the technology available today is focused on the front desk. We wanted to build a system where the record is created and updated where care is actually happening. Our platform connects hospital operations, doctors, nurses, diagnostics, insurance and patients so that information does not remain trapped in separate systems or paper files. This reduces repetitive paperwork, helps healthcare workers access information faster and gives patients a more connected experience." "Medoc has developed nine integrated products covering different stages of hospital operations and patient care. Its hospital management platform, Axon, helps hospitals handle outpatient and inpatient services, billing, inventory, pharmacy, human resources and finance. DocAssist supports doctors with clinical documentation and prescriptions, while Monarcs uses AI to analyse medical images and diagnostic information and flag findings that may require clinical attention. The company's other solutions address insurance, compliance, communication and frontline healthcare. Medoc One helps automate insurance and cashless claim processes, while Medoc Care assists hospitals with compliance and accreditation-related documentation. Medoc Call's patient-facing application enables users to maintain digital health records containing prescriptions, reports, vitals, vaccinations and allergies," added Luthra.

One of the startup's distinctive innovations is Medoc Sync that captures handwritten prescriptions, laboratory reports and clinical notes, including handwritten prescriptions in multiple Indian languages. Hospital administrators can manage operations through a unified system rather than multiple disconnected software platforms. Doctors can spend less time preparing routine documentation while nurses and frontline workers can record information digitally at the point of care. According to Medoc, its radiology technology can pre-screen X-rays, CT scans and MRIs for more than 40 findings, while its diagnostics engine can interpret more than 60 diagnostic panels. Such tools can help flag information for clinical review and reduce some of the routine workload associated with analysing and documenting patient information.

Medoc's emphasis on smaller cities is central to its larger healthcare vision. The company says its technology is designed for hospitals that may not have dedicated IT teams or the resources to install and manage multiple expensive systems. Offline functionality, multilingual support and its ability to digitise paper records are intended to make technology adoption easier for healthcare providers serving semi-urban and rural populations. The startup has also followed a ground-level approach to product development, working with hospital administrators, doctors and healthcare professionals to understand actual hospital workflows. Its current team profile highlights 14 clinicians advising the company and more than 400 hours of field observations, helping the team build products around practical challenges rather than simply adapting conventional software to healthcare.

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)