Chandigarh University introduces Industry-driven futuristic programs in emerging fields

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): While the multinational companies have adopted or shifted to new technologies due to change in working environment during pandemic, Universities and Institutions have started working onto redesign their academic syllabus so that their students can become industry-ready professionals.

Chandigarh University has taken lead in this field by introducing 20 new Industry-driven futuristic academic programs which will be offered from the academic session 2021-22. The newly introduced programs are in the field of Engineering, Management, Sciences, Para-Medical, Humanities and Computer Applications.

While giving details about the newly introduced programs, Dr S.S.Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University said, "Out of the total 20 new programs, 10 are Under-Graduate programs and 10 are Post-Graduate programs. In the field of Engineering, Bachelor of Engineering programs are being introduced in the field of Computer Science Engineering with the specialization in the emerging field of Blockchain Technology and Development & Operations (DevOps) while Master's Programs are being introduced in the field of Civil and Electrical Engineering with the specializations in the emerging fields of Health Safety & Environment Engineering and Electrical Vehicles respectively."

Both Blockchain and DevOps are emerging technologies in IT sector and are widely used to develop IT solutions used by companies in Financial & Banking, Healthcare, Energy, Insurance, Supply chain, Travel and Real Estate Sector. It is estimated that more than 97 million jobs will be created in the companies which are adopting the new technologies by 2025.

"In the field of management, CU has introduced BBA programs in Business Analytics and Digital Marketing which are both emerging fields and offer lucrative job options in industry while an MBA program in Logistics and Supply Chain Management; which is fastest growing industry due to thriving e-commerce," added Dr.Sehgal. Other courses in the field of IT which have been introduced from this year includes M.Sc. Data Sciences, BCA with specialization in Augmented Reality & Virtual Release and MCA programs with specialization in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Cloud Computing & Development Operations.

Dr Sehgal further added that, "Government of India has taken an initiative known as INSPIRE to encourage the students to take-up Science and Technology as their career choice. Being a partner of Department of Science and Technology (DST) for INSPIRE program, Chandigarh University has introduced 9 programs in the field of Basic and Applied Sciences." The newly launched programs includes B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. (Hons) Maths, B.Sc. Forensic Sciences, M.Sc. Bioinformatics, M.Pharma in Industrial Pharmacy, M.Sc. Industrial Chemistry and M.Sc. Nutrition & Dietitian.

"Chandigarh University has been pioneer in introducing job oriented programs which match the industry requirements. Dynamics of the industry is changing fast and jobs with new skill-set are replacing the existing job profiles. Both students and academia have to upgrade their knowledge about the changing workforce environment in the industry and plan their future course of action accordingly," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)