PNN New Delhi [India], October 8: As World Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20, attention turns to the importance of maintaining healthy bones through everyday nutrition and lifestyle choices. Bone health is an important part of overall well-being, and making mindful food choices can help support the body's nutritional needs at every stage of life. Chilean Prunes are gaining recognition as a naturally nutritious addition to everyday diets, with research highlighting their potential role in supporting bone health. Prunes contain important nutrients and bioactive compounds, including vitamin K, potassium, boron, and polyphenols, which contribute to overall nutritional wellness. Their naturally sweet taste and versatility also make them an easy food to include as part of a balanced daily diet.

According to Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author, "Bone health is an important part of overall wellness, and nutrition plays a meaningful role in supporting strong bones. Including nutrient-rich foods such as prunes in the everyday diet can be a simple and enjoyable way to support bone health as part of a balanced lifestyle." World Osteoporosis Day provides an opportunity to create greater awareness around bone health and encourage people to pay attention to the role of nutrition in their long-term well-being. Including a variety of nutritious foods in everyday meals can be a simple step towards making healthier food choices.

India has no commercial production of prunes and demand is met through imports. Chile is a major supplier to the Indian market. Chile's unique geography, bordered by the Atacama Desert, the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and Antarctica, creates ideal climatic conditions for producing premium-quality prunes. Carefully grown and harvested to preserve their natural flavour, texture, and nutritional value, Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their quality and taste. Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean Prunes, remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality and nutritional benefits. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or order online; Chilean prunes are easily available in India."

Their nutritional value, versatility, and naturally delicious taste make Chilean prunes an easy addition to everyday eating habits. For further information, please contact: https://chileprunes.cl/?lang=en (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)