Christ (Deemed to be University) and AAFM India Sign MoU to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration in BFSI

VMPL New Delhi [India], February 10: Christ (Deemed to be University) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AAFM India to strengthen industry-academia collaboration through globally recognised programs and career pathways in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector. As part of this strategic partnership, AAFM India will establish a Centre of Financial Excellence at Christ (Deemed to be University). The Centre will serve as a high-impact industry interface for students and faculty--driving employability and real-world readiness through structured internship opportunities, placement support, Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs), scholarships, innovation labs, finance clubs, case challenges, quiz competitions, and other academic and co-curricular initiatives.

A key highlight of the collaboration is the launch of AAFM India's globally benchmarked certifications at Christ (Deemed to be University), including flagship programs such as the Chartered Wealth Manager (CWM®). These certifications will enable students to gain industry-validated credentials alongside their academic learning--building strong foundations in wealth management, financial advisory, investment products, and professional standards aligned with global best practices. The collaboration aims to create a holistic learning ecosystem by integrating industry expertise with academic rigor--equipping students with practical skills, global exposure, and career-oriented competencies aligned with current market requirements. Through the Centre and certification pathways, students will benefit from enhanced career outcomes, stronger domain specialisation, and direct engagement with the financial services ecosystem.

This MoU reinforces Christ (Deemed to be University)'s commitment to providing industry-relevant education and AAFM India's mission to develop future-ready professionals for the global financial services industry. With BFSI rapidly evolving and employers increasingly seeking job-ready talent with credible certifications and applied skills, collaborations of this nature are becoming a defining advantage for universities. Institutions looking to future-proof their programs and strengthen placements may explore similar partnerships with AAFM India to deliver globally recognised certification pathways and an embedded employability ecosystem for students.