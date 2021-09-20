Cisco Customer Experience: Building a digital customer journey that delivers value at every stage

You would like to read
- QuEST Global appoints Alfonso Martinez as Global Business Head for its Automotive and Rail Verticals
- Cyble appoints Regional cybersecurity expert Shenoy Sandeep to expand footprint in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Region
- Digital marketing expert Sandeep Vashist advises how to be cautious from "Work from home" Scams on social media
- Piyush Arora, a law student turned Cricket Analyst becomes multi-millionaire at 23
- Thirsty Crow launches Food & Drinks Delivery App in Mumbai, Pune; ropes in Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt as Brand Ambassador!
New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/Mediawire): The pandemic is compelling organizations to take a pause, adapt and renegotiate their business continuity strategy. It is irrefutably a Time for a Reset to address major business challenges, especially given the short-term imperative to Bounce Back and Build Back Better.
To navigate this unprecedented shift in accelerating digital transformation, organizations will need to address long-term sustainability challenges by taking on Bold Transformative Steps.
At Cisco, (CX) is a company-wide philosophy and seen as fundamental for the future of business because of its ability to impact customer retention and growth. And in this tide of change and dynamic challenges, the 'Lifecycle motion' will be a key differentiator to deliver innovation and competitive advantage to the customers, partners, and communities.
CX at Cisco rolls up to Maria Martinez, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, who is at the helm of drivingan organization-wide change in pivoting to the CX motion and enabling transformation for Cisco's customers. Additionally, Maria is the Executive Sponsor for India. Across her many interactions with this country and, most recently, during hervirtual visit to India in August, she said, "India is at the forefront of catalyzing innovation and holds incredible market potential and boundless opportunity. As our customers here look to build a digital-first model, as never imagined before, we are with them - leveraging the collective power of Cisco through a lifecycle approach that allows us to meet them where they are and clear barriers thatget in the way of their success. The business outcomes that matter most to them are what matters most to us".
Cisco is rooted in a lifecycle approach to both technology consumption and delivery. It encapsulates the understanding of how a customer deploys and consumes a set of technology products and services and subsequently maps an optimal delivery model to meet those needs. The benefit to the customer is the delivery of a set of solutions tailored to specific needs that are capital and operational expense optimized.
While speaking with Sandeep Arora, Country Head & Managing Director at CX India, he shared his thoughts on re-imagining the technology journey in India and how his team is taking this mission forward to support customers. He described it as the Three Es' - Explore, Evangelize and Engage:
Explore: Don't hesitate to redefine the playing sandbox. With the transition towards a hybrid workplace and digital model, we are here for our customers to help them capitalize on this momentum, constantly visualize, forecast, and address future needs.
Evangelize: When human intelligence meets digital intelligence,we continue to trust instincts and, through data-driven insights & telemetry, create the best value for customers through our portfolios such as CX Cloud, Success Tracks, and BCS.
Engage: One of Cisco's cornerstone philosophies is 'embracing a people-first culture that perfectly resonates with our culture of - "together, whatever it takes, we will get the job done." We will be there for our customers to - Assess today's challenges, be Agile for tomorrow's changes and Adapt for a future re-shaped.
When at the precipice of such critical change as the recent times have shown; also lies that massive opportunity to leave behind that comfort zone and jointly harness the power of the unknown. As we collectively steer this new normal ecosystem at a velocity and magnitude like never thought before - looking forward to a fantastic next chapter in continuing to deliver extraordinary experiences for our customers. (https://www.cisco.com/c/m/en_us/customer-experience/index.html) Know more
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor