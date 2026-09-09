PNN New Delhi [India], September 9: For years, the higher education journey for Indian Class 12 students followed a fairly predictable pattern. Students either prepared for highly competitive entrance examinations in India or set their sights on familiar international destinations such as the United States and the United Kingdom. But things have changed - for the better! Today, a single Class 12 student may be preparing for board examinations while also taking the SAT, applying to Indian universities such as Ashoka University and Plaksha University, exploring undergraduate programmes in Europe, Australia and Asia, and considering an entirely new category of institutions: international universities establishing campuses in India.

The question is no longer simply whether to study in India or abroad. It is about identifying the academic environment, programme structure, career opportunities and global exposure that best align with an individual student's ambitions. The SAT is Becoming Part of a Wider Admissions Strategy As admissions become increasingly holistic and competitive, standardised test scores (like the SAT) can form one part of a broader academic profile alongside school grades, extracurricular achievements, essays, recommendations and interviews. For ambitious students applying across multiple geographies, preparing for the SAT can help keep several options open. The test is also relevant closer to home. Institutions such as Ashoka University consider SAT scores as part of their holistic admissions process, although the examination is not mandatory. Ashoka evaluates applicants across academic performance, non-academic engagement, essays and admissions assessments, reflecting a broader shift towards multidimensional undergraduate admissions in India.

Class 12 students considering competitive Indian and international universities need to think about testing, applications and profile-building well in advance. Indian Universities Are Now Offering a Different Kind of Undergraduate Experience Institutions such as Ashoka University and Plaksha University have helped popularise educational models that place greater emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, research, critical thinking and flexibility in course selection. Students are increasingly looking beyond traditional degree labels and considering pursuing an academic environment that encourages learning across disciplines. For students who once viewed studying abroad as the only route to a liberal arts or interdisciplinary education, the Indian higher education landscape now offers more compelling alternatives.

International Universities Are Coming to India Perhaps one of the most significant developments in Indian higher education is the growing presence of international universities establishing campuses in the country. International institutions that are operational, approved, or at various stages of establishing an India presence include: * University of Southampton, UK * Queen's University Belfast, UK * Deakin University, Australia * University of Wollongong, Australia * Illinois Institute of Technology, USA * University of Surrey, UK * University of Western Australia, Australia * University of Aberdeen, Scotland * University of Bristol, UK * Victoria University, Australia * University of Liverpool, UK * University of York, UK For students, these campuses offer the opportunity to access international university education while remaining in India, potentially at a different cost and with a different transition experience than moving overseas immediately after Class 12.

The World Is Bigger Than the US and UK The traditional popularity of the US and the UK remains strong, but students are looking beyond these two destinations. Australia and New Zealand continue to attract students. Ireland has emerged as a destination of interest for students exploring technology, business and science programmes. Germany offers opportunities in engineering, technology and research, while countries across Europe are becoming increasingly accessible through English-taught undergraduate programmes. Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other parts of Asia offer access to globally competitive institutions in regions with growing economic and technological influence. This geographical diversification is important because students should not choose a destination simply based on popularity.

Applying to University Is No Longer a Single-Track Process For today's students, it is entirely possible to apply across several different categories simultaneously. A student may, for example, apply to Ashoka University and Plaksha University in India, take the SAT for applications to universities in the United States, explore undergraduate programmes in Europe or Australia, and keep an international university campus in India as another option. Different universities have different timelines, application requirements, and admissions philosophies. Students who begin exploring their options early are therefore better positioned to make informed decisions. The Need for a More Thoughtful Admissions Strategy The biggest mistake Class 12 students can make today is assuming that there are only two paths: an Indian university or a university abroad, but the reality is far more nuanced.

The best undergraduate education experience is not determined by a university's location alone. Students should consider the programme curriculum, teaching style, opportunities for research and internships, campus culture, career outcomes and the kind of academic environment in which they are most likely to thrive. For the Class of 2027 and beyond, higher education planning is becoming increasingly global, flexible and personalised. The US and UK will continue to be important destinations, but they are no longer the only names in the conversation. From taking the SAT and applying to institutions such as Ashoka and Plaksha to exploring international universities in India and emerging study destinations around the world, today's students have more choices than any generation before them.

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