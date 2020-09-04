Clusterzap, marketing automation player powered by AI wins TiE50 Award at TiEcon 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clusterzap is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program.

This 10-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. Clusterzap digital marketing automation platform was recognized for its easy of usability and rich set of features.

"We are excited to be recognized as a TiE50 winner. I would like to thank all our team members and mentors for their hard work, dedication and trust. I would also like to thank our customers for believing in us and providing an opportunity to serve them. With the world moving towards digital transformation, I strongly believe Clusterzap will help all the small and medium business entrepreneurs to market their product and services without hassle," said Nikhil MS, CEO of Clusterzap.

"TiE50 again attracted high-potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year, TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show," said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.

Clusterzap is an Omni Channel Digital marketing automation Platform powered by Artificial Intelligence. Clusterzap enables marketers or any business owners to easily run any complex campaigns to reach their audience.

This will help business owners to attract and engage a large customer base within minutes!

Clusterzap is the only platform offering the complete digital ecosystem spectrum for small to medium enterprises with affordable price point. Customers are loving the platform for its ease of use, and easy onboarding. They can learn the platform within minutes and run their campaigns to reach their potential customers within no time!

For more information, please visit: clusterzap.com.

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early-to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals.

Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over USD 1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO, with 29 of the exits at over USD 100 million. The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on Sept 3.

For more information, please visit: www.tiecon.org/TiE50Awards2020.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)