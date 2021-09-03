CMR Technical Campus admissions open for 2021, courses in emerging technologies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI/PNN): Aspiring Engineers!! The year 2021, with all odds and ends, has moved onto the much-awaited period of admissions - the first step towards achieving the goals of Engineering. The Admissions to CMR Technical Campus are open now!

College aspiring students can now directly apply through EAMCET/ICET/PGECET counselling and use this code during the process: CMRG

"CMRTC Welcomes all the aspiring Engineers to its vibrant Campus to experience the Innovative Learning Process."

CMR Technical Campus is the perfect technical destination for students aiming to emerge in the field of Emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Data Science, Computer Science & Design, Information Technology, and others. The institute has adapted to the current trend of the teaching-learning process.

It is working towards developing skills that will drive students towards sound technical knowledge, employability, health, productivity, and well-being in the decades to come, and ensure the country's overall progress. The institute currently offers courses of B. Tech in ECE, CSE, IT, and in emerging technologies like Computer Science and Design, CSE (Data Science) and CSE (AI & ML) apart from MBA / M.Tech.

CMR Technical Campus, established in 2009 under the aegis of CMR Technical Education Society, is a UGC Autonomous institute with NBA and NAAC accreditation with an 'A' grade. The institute received an All India Rank of 51-75 band in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovations Achievements (ARIIA 2020). The lush green 10 Acres Campus, situated in Kandlakoya, Medchal Road, has been the first choice for both urban and rural students of Telangana. With well-established Teaching & Learning processes, the best technical knowledge is imparted to the students.

Research and Innovation have been an integral part of the institute, evident from the Research Grants received, Collaborations, MoUs and Research Centres this institute possesses. The existence of the NSS Unit, NCC Unit, Sahaya Club verily demonstrate the fulfilment of social responsibilities by the institute and induction of social values among its students and faculty. The state of art facilities and training with respect to Sports has fetched many awards and laurels to the institute.

The various Clubs present in the institute ensure that all the components required for a student to spend quality time in the institute are being served. As the Tagline of the institute states, "Think Placements, Think CMR", CMRTC has been the pioneer in training and placing the students in many reputed companies with good packages. The year 2021 has witnessed over 700 Placement Offers with the highest package of 15 LPA. CMRTC is a place where quality is never compromised, working locally to serve globally.

"It is true that the pandemic has created chaos and crisis in the economy. But at the same time, it has even opened the doors of an alternative mode of living, which humanity has started adopting and accepting as a future course of life. We at CMRTC focus both on their technological and mental development"- C Gopal Reddy, Chairman CMRTC

"Educational Institutions are known as "Temple of Learning". I strongly believe the same, as learning is a lifelong process and educational institutions play a key role. The strength of our institution is our Faculty and Infrastructure. The rich experience they possess in teaching and research has always helped in taking the institution to greater heights." - Dr. A. Raji Reddy, Director - CMRTC

The college has achieved various recognitions and achievements, and some of the themes include Team Narcodes of CSE interacted with Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi as part of Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale - 2020 and Career 360: Rated AA and Ranked 2nd among Top Most Reviewed Accredited Colleges. This college has also ranked 8th among the Top Emerging Engineering Colleges in India by Silicon India and the Centre of Excellence Award by Human Resource Club Mumbai.

CMR Technical Campus was also recognized as the Best Accredited Student Branch Award by CSI of Region - V consecutively for four years and Ranked 10th among Emerging Private Engineering Colleges in India by The Week. Times of India has Ranked the college 2nd among Top Private Emerging Engineering Institutes in Telangana. It also won the College of the Year award by Trinity Media & Marketing Solutions during 3D Printing World Awards. It bagged First Place in AICTE - ISTE Chhatra Vishwakarma Award at Regional Convention in 2019.

For any queries Contact: 9100760559 / 9100470559 / 9247033441

For more information visit: (https://cmrtc.ac.in)

