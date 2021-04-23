Coding Invaders, an IT online academy for adults, has launched in the Indian market

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Coding Invaders, an IT online academy for adults, got launched in the Indian market. The IT school will launch over 30 different specialisations in IT marketing and design and train over 100 000 students in the next 2 years.

Three batches already enrolled in a Data Analytics course with an average quality score of 5.0 out of 5.

Coding Invaders is the leading online university specialised in Data analysis and Data Science with over 7000 alumni in Russia, Europe, and the US. Coding Invaders has been recently launched in India with their most popular Data Analytics course and started educating students from Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

Within three months, three groups enrolled in the Data Analytics course, and the average quality score is 5.0 out of 5.

Coding Invaders' competitive advantage over other educational projects is their own training platform. It simulates the real cases and tasks that students will need to perform in the workplace. During the course, students develop such skills that will be immediately applicable in the new workplace.

Every student will complete over 1500 different assignments based on real Indian projects. This programme is verified with employers to provide maximum practical skills and knowledge. As a result, students are qualified and prepared to conduct interviews, write CVs and solve test assignments successfully.

Roman Vias, VP of Marketing and co-founder at Coding Invaders: "Coding Invaders is worth coming to if you've just graduated and can't find a job or if you want to change your profession completely and start developing in IT and you have a choice between going to college and getting theoretical skills or getting job-ready skills."

The IT vocational school was founded by Alexander Turilin and Alexander Eroshkin, founders of Europe's largest institute for Data professions, with 20,000 graduates, and Roman Kumar Vias, founder of the Qmarketing Academy, School of Marketing in Russia. He is also a marketing mentor at 500 Startups, the biggest IT-accelerator in the world.

The company plans to attract 1M USD in the first year and 5-10M USD in the second year to expand in the Indian educational market to change the landscape and prepare well-qualified professionals to start a new career.

To enrol the next Data Analytics batch, please visit (https://codinginvaders.com/).

