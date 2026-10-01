PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Colgate has successfully executed a new record Oral Health screening initiative, reaching 308,106 students across 547 CBSE-affiliated schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within a 10-day sprint (17 - 28 August 2026), illustrating the scalability of multi-stakeholder partnerships in driving public health outcomes. Serving as the principal sponsor for this initiative, Colgate aligned with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Dental Association (IDA) of Tamil Nadu, 2,100 dentists and 29 regional dental colleges. This coalition mobilized across 40 districts to deliver the 'Largest Multi-Location Oral Screening' activity, a benchmark officially recognized by the World Records Union (WRU). By structurally integrating dental professionals, educators, and civic volunteers, the campaign effectively bridged preventive oral healthcare with critical interventions regarding nutrition and substance abuse prevention.

This rapid-scale mobilization accelerates the long-term objectives of Colgate's flagship Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) program. Since 1991, BSBF has established a foundation of preventive care for over 200 million children and their families across India, scaling its reach to engage over 11 million children across 35,000 schools in 2025 alone. By pairing diagnostic screenings with comprehensive oral health education, Colgate is advancing its community outreach from basic awareness to measurable, behavioral intervention. "For nearly nine decades, Colgate has operated not just as an oral care brand, but as a systemic partner in India's foundational health journey," stated Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director - ESG & Communications, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited. "This World Smile Day milestone validates our collaborative model. I'd like to thank NCB, IDA Tamil Nadu and CBSE for partnering on this vision. Screening over three lakh students in 10 days proves that public-private synergies can rapidly scale critical health interventions. While the World Record highlights the operational scale of this effort, our strategic focus remains on institutionalizing preventive habits that deliver lifelong developmental dividends for the next generation."

This targeted mobilization operates within Colgate India's overarching 2030 SMILE Strategy. Additionally, by systematically addressing intersectional barriers across education, financial inclusion, and water security-which has positively impacted over 640,000 beneficiaries to date through the 'Keep India Smiling' and Rural Development programs-Colgate continues to architect holistic solutions that drive measurable social impact and community resilience in India. About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Colgate is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program. For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in.

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