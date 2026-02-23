PRNewswire New Delhi [India], February 23: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has announced a significant collaboration with the Government of Haryana to expand its flagship initiative, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF). This partnership aims to provide essential oral health education to 57 lakh school children throughout the state. The BSBF program currently reaches over 10 million children annually across various Indian states. Impacting the school children in Haryana via BSBF carries significant public health and educational value. The BSBF initiative is one of the longest-running and most expansive oral health education programs in the world, and its impact on children in Indian states like Haryana addresses both; immediate health needs and long-term well-being.

"Ensuring the health and well-being of our children is central to our vision for Haryana's future. Through this collaboration with Colgate, we aim to strengthen awareness and embed preventive oral hygiene practices among students across the state, supporting their overall development and confidence," said Shri Nayab Singh Saini Ji, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana. The statewide rollout embeds structured oral health education directly within Haryana's public & private school system, reinforcing preventive care during the formative years when lifelong habits are shaped. By integrating this awareness into established educational infrastructure, the collaboration aims to create sustained, large-scale behavioural change. "This partnership represents a systemic shift from awareness to large-scale action for 57 lakh children. By embedding Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® into Haryana's educational framework, we are making preventive care a non-negotiable part of a child's development. This is about more than hygiene; it is about building a sustainable culture of health that begins in the classroom and lasts a lifetime," said Ms. Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

Designed as a comprehensive preventive health initiative, the programme will feature: - Structured In-Person Learning: Trained facilitators will conduct engaging, age-appropriate sessions across schools. - Comprehensive Curriculum: The programme promotes proper brushing techniques (twice daily), emphasizes timely toothbrush replacement, raises awareness about tobacco prevention, and highlights nutrition practices that support oral hygiene. - Oral Health Boards: To transform oral hygiene from a lesson into a lifelong habit, every school will feature a dedicated Oral Health Board, serving as a daily visual anchor for children to build strong, healthy habits. This permanent installation ensures that the importance of preventive oral care remains front-and-center in every student's learning environment.

- Teacher Training modules: School teachers will be trained on teeth anatomy and essential oral health practices, enabling them to reinforce preventive messages within classrooms. This ensures that oral health awareness continues to be integrated into everyday learning, extending its impact to future batches of students. - Take-Home Dental Kits and Brushing Calendars: To bridge the gap between school and home, students will receive Take-Home Dental Kits and Brushing Calendars. These tools make daily routines fun and encourage parents to participate, transforming oral hygiene into a consistent family ritual. "Preventive health education, when delivered consistently and embedded early, creates powerful ripple effects beyond the classroom. Children become ambassadors of healthy habits within their families and communities. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to fostering lasting behavioural change," said Ms. Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director - ESG & Communications, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

A Legacy of Global and National Impact, Colgate's Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) program has achieved remarkable scale, benefiting over 195 million children across India and more than 2 billion children and their families globally since its inception. This success is driven by robust public-private partnerships across multiple Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, and Goa. The Haryana collaboration marks a significant step in expanding the programme's reach. The kick-off meeting of the programme was attended by dignitaries and implementation partners, including Mr. Sunil Sharma, Chief Coordinator (industries), HoD (Estate, Commercial & Housing, KMP and Mining), Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporate Limited, Mr. Aditya Madan, Chief Liaison Officer, iHub - AWaDH, IIT Ropar, Mr. Manoviraj Singh and Ms. Lakshana Asthana, Founding Partners of Tarq Foundation.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program. For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

