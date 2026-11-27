PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Colgate Visible White Purple is going beyond the conventional ad format with the launch of The Purple Cafe, a six-part micro-drama series featuring Bollywood actors and popular internet personalities. As audiences embrace newer and more dynamic ways of consuming stories, Colgate Visible White Purple is tapping into the growing appeal of short-form storytelling to connect with them in a fresh way. Through The Purple Cafe, the brand uses the micro-drama format to tell engaging, fast-paced stories built for how audiences discover and enjoy content today. The series stars Karan Tacker, Aayush Sharma, Komal Pandey, Sakshi Shivdasani, Analee Cerejo and Srishti Shrivastava across six stories including Makeup Frenemies, Casting Call, Clash of the Vloggers, Bro Code, Here Comes the SIL! and Designer Knows Best.

The Purple Cafe goes beyond conventional micro-drama storytelling as it brings familiar faces into unexpected, villainous roles. Set against modern and relatable situations, each story puts the underdog at the centre and gives the eventual win an unexpected spin. Packed with drama, twists and a cinematic treatment, the films take everyday conflicts and turn them into larger-than-life stories. Colgate Visible White Purple finds its place naturally within each story, with a dazzling white smile delivering the final turnaround. The result is a fun, highly watchable spin on what a toothpaste campaign can look like. Speaking about the campaign, Akash Parekh, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive, said, "The way people engage with content is changing, and that is also changing the way brands need to tell their stories. With The Purple Cafe, we wanted to move beyond the conventional ad and build Colgate Visible White Purple into a format that feels relevant to how audiences consume content today. The micro-dramas bring together familiar faces, relatable situations and plenty of drama, with the dazzling white smile at the heart of how each story turns around."

Juneston Mathana, Creative Director WPP at Colgate, said "We have a strong cultural appetite for entertainment, so naturally, we had a lot of fun bringing together the cast, playing with their distinct personalities and exploring the stories that unfolded. The format gave us the opportunity to blur the lines between branded communication and entertainment, making for a refreshing departure from the usual way brands tell stories." The micro-drama series marks the first chapter of the larger Purple Cafe campaign. The campaign will continue to build across creator collaborations, social content, cinema and on-ground Purple Cafe experiences, taking the world of the series beyond the six films. Through these extensions, Colgate Visible White Purple will give audiences more ways to discover, engage with and participate in the Purple Cafe universe.

Link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLG3RFHwqm88g About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program. For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)