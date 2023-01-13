Collabera Digital Hosts its First in-person Event Post-pandemic, Felicitates its Top Performers, and Sets Forth the Strategic Direction

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Collabera Digital, a leading provider of digital and software engineering services, recently hosted its annual business summit and gala event, Blaze 2023. The series of events, which took place at Vadodara, brought together employees from across the company, including the Executive Leadership team, all the business and vertical heads, and the practice area leaders from Collabera Digital's 25+ global offices across Europe and APAC. The events were orchestrated over multiple sessions including leadership workshops, keynote sessions, networking sessions, and an awards ceremony. This was the first in-person global event organized by Collabera Digital post the pandemic.

The event kickstarted with a keynote speech by Mehul Shah, Founder and Managing Director, of Collabera Digital who announced the organization's renewed set of core values to all the employees. The company recently rebranded itself to Collabera Digital revealing its fresh brand identity representing the 360-degree transformation the company has undergone and its shift in its core strategy and focus. The new core values further reinforced Collabera Digital's focus on client-centricity, its people-first culture, and its commitment to continuous innovation.

With a series of strategic discussions, the summit featured sessions from Collabera Digital's Executive Vice Presidents, Anil Snehi and Vijayaraghavan Srinivasan, who shared their collective vision of the company's way forward and roadmap. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops conducted by the practice area leaders in Cybersecurity, Application Engineering, Data & Analytics, Cloud Engineering, CX & Automation, Digital Operations, and Talent Transformation as well as roundtable discussions, where they could share ideas and collaborate with their peers. The summit was the perfect platform for the employees to come together, interact with the leaders, and understand the organization's strategic mission.

The events ended with an extravagant gala night, Blaze, where the company recognized and celebrated the achievements of its top performers and honored them with accolades. Awards were presented to the exemplary performers by Mehul Shah for their outstanding contributions to the company.

"It was a pleasure to see the entire Collabera Digital family, across the world, under one roof after 3 years," said Mehul Shah, Founder, and Managing Director, of Collabera Digital. "While we have had hybrid events in the last few years, nothing can surpass the joy of having a physical summit, where we get to meet everyone and felicitating the top performers of the company in person. And this year the enthusiasm and celebrations were manifold because of Collabera Digital's transformation in the past few years and the extremely positive response we have been getting from our clients since our brand relaunch. I am really excited for 2023," added Mehul.

Collabera Digital is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence. The events provided a perfect platform for the entire Collabera Digital to come together and celebrate their achievements and success stories and further take formidable steps towards crafting impactful and innovative solutions and elevating the future of work.

Established in 2010, Collabera Digital excels in bringing innovation at every stage of business to transform and help its clients accelerate their digital journeys. With over 25 offices in more than 11 countries across APAC and Europe, Collabera Digital caters to over 300 clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Committed to enabling future-forward organizations realize their digital dreams, it provides software engineering services, including Data & Analytics, Cloud Engineering, CX & Automation, Application Engineering and Digital Operations.

