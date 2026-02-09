VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9: Bengaluru is set to see one of its biggest community-led fitness celebrations as cult today announced the launch of the 'cult Fitness Carnival' to be held on March 14 KTPO, Whitefield, here. Designed to make fitness feel fun for people of all age groups and fitness levels, the carnival will feature expert-led workshops, challenges, conversations and immersive experiences that intend to turn movement into a shared celebration. Built for everyone: At a time when fitness events are seeing growing interest across the country, the 'cult Fitness Carnival' is built to stand apart through its inclusive, experience-led design. Whether someone is showing up for their very first workout, getting back into a routine, or training regularly, the carnival is designed to let people engage with fitness in ways that feel accessible, social and fun.

The event will feature a packed line-up of activities, including the cult UNBOUND Championship, a fitness competition testing strength and endurance, alongside panel discussions with leading fitness KOLs and industry voices. Across the venue, attendees can explore interactive zones with brand activations, product sampling and hands-on engagement, turning the event into a festival rather than a single-format fitness meet. Star-studded event: Adding to the festival atmosphere are a series of celebrity-led workshops and group-participation sessions. These include a special yoga session with Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, Mat Pilates with India's first BASI certified Pilates instructor and author Yasmin Karachiwala, a Strength Masterclass with cult co-founder Rishabh Telang, and a high-energy Dance Fitness Party led by Shwetambari Shetty. In addition, there will also be coffee mixology, art reset and shadow yoga among other sessions. Together, the programme reflects the carnival's aim to showcase different ways of moving and training, and to move beyond the idea that fitness has to look or feel the same for everyone.

Naresh Krishnaswamy, CEO, Curefit HealthCare Pvt Ltd, said, "The cult Fitness Carnival is our way of opening up fitness to many more people. India has a long journey ahead when it comes to building consistent, everyday movement habits, and that means creating formats that more people can see themselves in. This carnival brings together different forms of movement, learning and participation so people across age groups and fitness levels can find something that works for them. Our aim is to build this into a platform that travels to more cities over time and becomes something people look forward to, making fitness more social, more accessible and more sustainable."

The cult Fitness Carnival is expected to see a massive footfall of about 6,000 people with a strong mix of urban, fitness-conscious millennials and Gen Z participants, alongside families and first-time fitness explorers. Tickets are now live. Book your passes here: https://www.district.in/events/cult-fitness-carnival-mar14-2026-buy-tickets About Curefit: Founded in 2016, Curefit Healthcare Pvt Ltd is a Bengaluru-headquartered fitness company and wellness platform with presence in over 60 cities across the country. cult, from the house of Curefit, was established with a mission to make fitness easy, fun and accessible to everyone, and has emerged as a community celebrating the joy of fitness. The brand offers group workouts, gyms, personalised training and an expansive range of fitness products, all designed to empower people towards an active and healthier lifestyle.

