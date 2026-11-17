PRNewswire New Delhi [India]/ Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 17: Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, today announced a strategic partnership with Grameenphone, Bangladesh's leading telecommunications service provider, to modernize its messaging infrastructure with Comviva's UNO Messaging suite. The partnership aims to transform Grameenphone's messaging ecosystem by modernizing its SMS, USSD and SMS Firewall services through a consolidated, cloud-ready architecture. As messaging traffic grows and security threats evolve, this strategic initiative will simplify application stack operations, strengthen messaging security, and enable dynamic capacity scaling to address changing network demands. The modernized platform will enhance resource utilization, reduce total cost of ownership, and provide Grameenphone with a robust, future-ready platform capable of supporting its customers and future growth.

Dr. Niranjan Srinivasan, Chief Information Officer, Grameenphone, said, "At Grameenphone, customer-centricity drives us to build solutions that help our customers communicate with confidence and stay connected with ease. Our partnership with Comviva will help us strengthen protection against spam and suspicious messages while making everyday communication more secure, reliable and seamless. By modernizing our messaging capabilities, we are responding to our customers' evolving needs and helping them navigate the digital world towards a safer and smarter tomorrow." Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO, Comviva, said, "Our partnership with Grameenphone marks an important step in its journey toward modernizing core messaging infrastructure. As communication networks evolve, operators need platforms that combine scalability, operational agility, and robust security without adding infrastructure complexity. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of enabling efficient, secure and future-ready telecom operations, while creating a strong foundation for continued innovation and long-term growth."

Strengthening network security is another key focus of the partnership. The integrated SMS Firewall will provide advanced anti-spam protection by analyzing message content and behavioral patterns in real time to identify suspicious and unsolicited traffic. With multi-layered security controls, Grameenphone will be better equipped to manage messaging threats, protect subscribers and maintain the integrity of its communication ecosystem. The partnership underscores the growing importance of consolidated, cloud-ready architectures in enabling telecom operators to modernize legacy environments, strengthen network resilience, and respond more effectively to changing communication demands. It also reinforces Comviva's commitment to helping operators accelerate network transformation through innovative, scalable and secure technology solutions.

About Grameenphone Ltd. Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group, is a leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh with over 86.8 million subscribers. With a mission to empower societies and minimize the digital divide since its inception in 1997, Grameenphone has built the largest cellular network in the country, covering over 99 percent of the country's population. It is committed to making things possible with the power of connectivity, further enhancing customers' digital lifestyle, while constantly innovating to be a future-fit, customer-centric technology service provider. Grameenphone is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE). For more information about Grameenphone and our services, please visit www.grameenphone.com.

About Comviva Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customers to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences and simplify operational complexities. From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide. As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency and transformation for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.comviva.com.

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