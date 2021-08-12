Conversational AI Leader Senseforth.ai raises USD 14 million from Fractal

Conversational AI leader Senseforth.ai today announced a USD 14 million investment from Fractal (https://fractal.ai/?utm_source=PR & amp%3Butm_medium=PR & amp%3Butm_campaign=2021)fractal.ai, a global provider of artificial intelligence and analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies. This investment will help Senseforth.ai scale and expand its footprint across Fractal's clients globally. This investment also strengthens Fractal's conversational AI offerings as it advances on its mission to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Senseforth.ai's patented and award-winning zero-code platform A.ware automates customer experience across digital touchpoints for global enterprises. It is estimated that by 2022, 30% of customer experiences will be handled by conversational AI, up from 3% in 2017. A.ware makes it easy to build, train, deploy, and scale conversational AI solutions to drive revenue, reduce costs and increase operational efficiency.

Shridhar Marri, CEO and Co-Founder of Senseforth said, "This strategic investment creates a new growth blueprint for Senseforth.ai. We are thrilled to deliver on our vision "to make technology humanlike", enabling continuous Human-AI interaction, transforming complex business processes." He added, "We can now scale talent, accelerate growth, make more investments in R & D, and create incredible value for our clients."

Announcing the strategic investment, Fractal's Co-Founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice Chairman, Srikanth Velamakanni said, "Senseforth.ai's founders Shridhar, Krishna and Ritesh have built a great team and a robust platform that's deployed at scale with marquee clients like HDFC Bank. Senseforth's technology is ahead of the competition, especially as evidenced by their performance benchmark on the leaderboard of Stanford Question Answering Dataset (SQuAD) 2.0." Srikanth added, "We are excited to partner with the Senseforth.ai team to contribute to their next phase of growth."

"We are inspired by Senseforth.ai's work with the government of India to remove technology barriers in accessing citizen services for 700 million internet users through conversational AI. We are delighted to partner with Senseforth and expand conversational AI solutions to our clients," said Pranay Agrawal, Fractal's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Krishna Kadiri, Chief AI Officer and Co-Founder of Senseforth said, "Senseforth has a robust R & D and innovation culture and has already made its mark in the global ML benchmarks. This investment will help us enhance our deep learning capabilities and embed advanced cutting-edge research into A.ware."

Don Vadakan, Chief Sales Officer at Fractal said, "Senseforth's industry agnostic, multi-experience AI platform will drive next-generation digital solutions. We are excited to deliver powerful use cases across industries for both large and mid-size enterprises with A.ware from Senseforth."

Ritesh Radhakrishnan, CTO, and Co-Founder of Senseforth said, "At Senseforth.ai, we have built A.ware, one of the most powerful and comprehensive Conversational AI Platforms in the market today. A.ware is already automating billions of conversations for enterprises across the world. This investment will help us further strengthen our technology foundation and scale our platform and products to become the undisputed market leader in the Conversational AI space."

