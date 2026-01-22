HT Syndication New Delhi [India], January 22: Cornitos, India's leading brand in nachos and healthy snacking, has launched its latest flavour innovation -- Korean Chilli Nachos. Inspired by the bold and vibrant flavours of Korean cuisine, this new addition celebrates Cornitos' commitment to bringing global taste experiences to Indian consumers. As Indian consumers increasingly explore global taste experiences, Cornitos continues to lead the snacking evolution with products that bring world flavours to Indian shelves. The new Korean Chilli Nachos combine bold spice, authentic Korean notes, and the signature Cornitos crunch, delivering a fiery, flavourful, and irresistibly crunchy experience in every bite. At Cornitos, our customers continue to inspire every innovation we create. Over the years -- from Nachos to Nuts, Crusties to Tortillas, Tacos to Dips -- we've built a diverse snacking portfolio that's loved across India.

Taking inspiration from the global K-trend that India has enthusiastically embraced, we're now adding a bold twist to our signature Nacho Crisps with the launch of Korean Chilli Nachos. Fiery, flavourful, and irresistibly crunchy, it delivers a world-class snacking experience in every bite. This is our spiciest and most exciting creation yet -- crafted to delight the adventurous Indian snacker," said Mr. Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. With this launch, Cornitos once again reinforces its commitment to innovation, health, and global flavour leadership in the snacking category. The Korean Chilli Nachos will be available in major retail outlets, modern trade stores, and leading e-commerce platforms across India.

About Cornitos Cornitos, a brand of Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd, is a pioneer in the Indian snacking industry, redefining the way consumers experience snacks with bold flavors and innovative offerings. Established in 2009, Cornitos introduced Nacho Crisps to India, setting new benchmarks in taste, quality, and healthy snacking. Over the years, the brand has expanded its portfolio to include a diverse range of premium, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free snacks crafted to meet evolving consumer preferences. From its signature Nacho Crisps to the newly launched Crusties, a baked-puffed snack available in exciting flavors and continues to push the boundaries of snacking innovation. The brand also offers an extensive selection of Taco Shells, Tortilla Wraps, Roasted Nuts & Seeds, and Mexican Delights such as Chunky Salsa, Cheese Dips and Gherkins, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.Cornitos has a strong distribution network across India, with products available in retail, e-retail, modern trade stores, and institutional sales channels like airlines, Horeca, multiplexes, and cafes. Expanding globally, it exports to over 30 countries, including the USA, Australia, China, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Southeast Asia.

Committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Cornitos operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Roorkee, certified with ISO-22000, Halal, and BRC. It also prioritizes sustainability through solar power installations and water recycling initiatives. Recognized with industry accolades like the Economic Times Best Brands Award, Cornitos enhances the snacking experience by blending taste, health, and convenience while engaging consumers through experiential events and marketing initiatives.