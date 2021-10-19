CSS Corp signs strategic partnership with cloud technology startup, Cloudwiry

You would like to read
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Announces up to 15 per cent Reduction in Premium Rates of its Term Plan - ABSLI DigiShield Plan
- Sintercom India set to become India's first sintered player to develop cam to cam Scissor Gear in India
- Benefit of 20% circle rate reduction in Delhi should be extended, say experts
- Champions of sustainability honoured at much-anticipated 'ESG India Leadership Awards' by ESGRisk.ai
- India's premier cloud learning program Cloud DevJam makes a comeback; new edition offers enhanced learning for enterprise IT professionals
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.csscorp.com) CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, and (https://cloudwiry.com/" rel="noopener" target="_) Cloudwiry, a global cloud technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to develop joint go-to-market programs and solutions to provide cloud governance, cost-optimization and application modernization services.
Cloudwiry, a trusted cloud FinOps and cost-optimization company, helps enterprises make sound architectural decisions for digital transformation by providing deep business insights that enable better usage of the cloud and optimization of overall cloud costs.
CSS Corp leverages 25 years of expertise in IT consulting and managed services with deep experience working with product and platform businesses that are extensive users of cloud capacity, hence need highly matured AI/ML-based cloud cost-optimization tools.
With this partnership, customers will have access to a comprehensive set of tools and methodologies to identify, optimize, and control their cloud costs by approximately 30%, while modernizing the application and infrastructure landscape. This move is part of CSS Corp's global strategy to use innovative solutions to influence business outcomes for customers who are extensive users of cloud technologies.
"Inadequate cloud cost governance and architectural inconsistency are widespread challenges in the industry, and we plan to solve this by bringing more AI/ML-based cloud governance by teaming strategically with Cloudwiry. We plan to focus on cloud value maximization as the broader business-centric objective and not confine to pure-play cost optimization," said Ajay Tyagi, Executive Vice President, CSS Corp.
Aditya Datta, CEO, Cloudwiry, said, "This partnership will help enterprises find the right balance between agility and control, while improving unit economics and cost efficiencies using Cloudwiry's Automated Cloud Financial Management. Most of the enterprises using our offerings are already experiencing a 6X Direct ROI in bill reduction and additional savings by avoiding a team of 7-15 FTEs that would be needed for manual cloud financial management."
CSS Corp will work closely with Cloudwiry to develop distinct value propositions for customers to accelerate cost optimization while maximizing business value for customers proactively.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor