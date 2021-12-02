CureIndia penetrating the USD 9 bn medical tourism and dental tourism market in India

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): CureIndia, a leading platform for medical tourism and dental tourism in India, has been at the forefront of the billion-dollar Indian MVT industry. The platform has already created a major impact in the medical tourism industry in the pre-pandemic phase is booted up to rejuvenate the COVID-struck healthcare domain.

(https://www.cureindia.com/?utm_source=SRV+PR+ & utm_medium=++PR & utm_campaign=Cureiindia) CureIndia is a state-of-the-art medical tourism platform and managed by New Delhi-based Rejuve India Meditour Pvt Ltd incorporated in 2013. With tie-ups with more than 50 accredited hospital and healthcare groups of the country and by offering their services internationally, CureIndia is showing signs of penetrating the post-pandemic medical and dental tourism market of the nation.

CureIndia is putting up an impressive show without displaying the hesitance of a startup by playing a pivotal role in the domain. The platform has already assisted hundreds of patients from more than 25 countries from the Middle East, Africa, CIS, and Bangladesh.

Medical tourism refers to the act of moving from one region or country to another in search of better healthcare facilities. Plenty of factors like cost-effectiveness, qualification, and experience of doctors, cure for a specific ailment, better treatment and care, language barrier, etc., play a crucial role in influencing the healthcare industry of a nation.

India ranks among the top medical tourism destinations in Asia along with Thailand and Singapore but outranks both as far as low costs for quality healthcare are concerned. India is known mostly for its cost-effective medical treatments along with high standards in Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Oncology, Neurosurgery, etc.

India has witnessed a huge surge in the inflow of medical tourists from all parts of the world, with a steady increase in the CAGR by 18 per cent every year. In 2019, the industry marked a total of 617,453 medical tourists, projecting the industry's worth to around $9 Billion by the year 2020.

The industry faced a temporary crunch during the pandemic phase as restrictions were imposed on the inflow of international tourists.

Leading medical tourism platforms like CureIndia have aided the growth of the Indian medical tourism industry effectively in the pre-pandemic phase. The same pattern is expected at a larger degree as the industry is slowly beginning to rise again.

Addressing the issue, the central government has released the restrictions imposed on 99 countries, regulating the inflow of tourists to India. This includes Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius, Rwanda, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Germany, etc., from where the major portion of medical tourists hails from.

India will also resume international flights to all countries from December 15 2021, after a gap of 20 months, though there will be restrictions on the number of flights permitted from a country depending on its health risk status. USA, Canada, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia are permitted to have 100 per cent of pre-COVID capacity. UK, Europe, Singapore, etc will be allowed 75 per cent of pre-COVID flights.

Apart from the easing of restrictions, the central ministry has taken a crucial step in favour of medical tourism and the platforms associated with it. The formulation of the National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism headed by the Tourism Minister, is a significant initiative towards the uplifting of the medical tourism industry of the nation.

The platform has tie-ups with more than 50 JCI and NABH recognized hospital and healthcare groups and a number of small and specialized hospitals being a part of the chain. The platform currently offers its services in four languages i.e. English, Arabic, Russian, and Bengali, and caters to patients from the Middle East, Africa, Bangladesh, and CIS nations.

Only very few platforms around the globe are equipped with providing end-to-end services associated with medical tourism, and CureIndia is an unarguable one among them. With the versatility, affordability, and professional touch in the services provided, they are delivering a futuristic vision to the medical and dental tourism industry.

Offering priority consultation, cost-free medical opinion and further projections, airport transfers, food and accommodation to the patients and guests, language interpreters, pre-treatment and post-treatment follow-ups, etc., are some of the services CureIndia ace at.

With the strategy for National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism in place and the ease in restrictions for international travel, the medical tourism industry is anticipating a surge of multiple folds in the near future, where platforms like CureIndia have a huge role to play.

To Know more visit (https://www.cureindia.com/?utm_source=SRV+PR+ & utm_medium=++PR & utm_campaign=Cureiindia).

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)