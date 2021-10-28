Customer satisfaction is our objective: Rajkumar Pai

To mark the ongoing festive season, Pai International Electronics Ltd is extending a lucky draw and many amazing prizes to be won. This multi-brand store is ensuring there is a smile across every satisfied customer's face. Here's how...

Festivities with prizes is the mantra at the Mega Festival Sale extended by PaiInternational Electronics Ltd. Customers can shop at any Pai Store and stand a chance to win up to 15 crore Pai loyalty points. Customers who have shopped for Rs2000 and more are entitled to participate in a Lucky Draw and stand a chance to win a Mercedes Benz, Hyundai Aura, along with many other prizes.

Pai International Electronics Ltd, founded by RajkumarPai, has been in the retail world since its first store was founded in the Year 2000. Today, the brand has over 220+ stores across Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. As a multi-brand store, Pai has proven itself through changing times and technology. "Our belief is in an honest, trustworthy approach ensuring customer satisfaction. Thereby, we ensure success of our brand," saysRajkumarPai. His team has worked tirelessly to make sure that Pai maintains high quality, affordable prices, and prompt services to its entire customer base.

Changing times have created a demand for Mobile Phones. Pai International has introduced exclusive Pai Mobile stores for the convenience of its customers. With special and exciting offers, these stores house a range of mobile phones catering to the specific needs and budget of the customers.

Pai International has also introduced an exclusive section for furniture to give one point home solutions to customers. These furniture pieces are truly international in its style quotient and provide a good sense of aesthetics to homes.

Over the years, Pai International has been enhancing the shopping experience and to ease the shopping and decision-making platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, offering a wide range of electronics, home appliances, kitchen appliances, mobiles, laptops, furniture, and much more information's for customers.

The world of e-commerce is revolutionizing the way we shop in India and across the globe. The Paiteam is taking into consideration the safety of its customers and employees during this pandemic at the same time ensuring that customer service is not impacted.

One of the biggest USP of Pai is the Lucky draw event, which it conducts four times a year at the end of every festive season. Shoppers are entitled to coupons if their purchase exceeds a minimum of Rs2000. The coupon holders then have a shot at the mega prize or bumper prize. Due to the pandemic, the format is been shifted moved to the online stage with the draw function streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

Till date Pai has genuinely distributed 304car320 bikes, Rs7.5crore of Pai Loyalty points, Rs7.3 crore Gold and 21.5 crore of free shopping and much more to their customers. They believe in the concept of PaiParivaar and all customers are their family.

A wonderful initiative by Pai International Electronics Ltd is the Pai Foundation, which has the vision to enrich the lives of the disadvantaged and with a special focus on the preservation of the environment.

These past 14 years, Pai Foundation has planted over 320 saplings and has also provided notebooks to 22500 students. The Foundation has provided complete educational support to children, living facilities for the needy elders, and has also provided employment welfare and healthcare to its employees.

Log onto: (https://www.paiinternational.in) to enjoy a seamless experience for all their customers with free home delivery to all online shoppers.

