Cyber Defense firm, Theta432 led by M. Michael Mitama all set to launch its operations in India

You would like to read
- WhizHack Technologies and IIT Jodhpur TISC launch India's 1st multi-tiered cyber security certified training for school going teenagers
- Navy Week 2021: Crown Group reaffirms its commitment towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' for Indian Navy
- ThriveDX hosts inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore
- CyberPeace Foundation and Responsible Netism launches campaign India Fights Cyber Violence against Women and Children
- Aviation Defence Universe (ADU Media) helms pristine and savant defence news unabated
New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/ATK): The United States-based startup, Theta432, a Cyber Defense firm is all set to announce a state-of-the-art cyber defense centre in India.
Cyber Defense Center will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support and guide Indian businesses.
The facility is dedicated and organized to prevent, detect, assess and respond to cybersecurity threats and breaches. The client environment will be monitored round the clock, adopting a follow-the-sun model to deliver services like 24/7 security monitoring, management and remediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response, compliance reporting and malware analysis.
The branch will also offer data security for remote workers' work products so that it does not get ransom, lost, deleted or manipulated. With the launch of this centre, the firm aims to make substantial investments to upskill its employees, hire more local resources and generate job opportunities for cyber security specialists residing in the country
Founded by M Michael, the firm is staffed with expert security analysts with niche skills around threat research and intelligence gathering to delivering best-in class services to the customers. At THETA432, tools are just tools and they strive to bring back the ROI for their clients that probably use 20 per cent of the capability of tools.
They identify opportunities to strengthen prevention, detection and response with these tools, and have a 3-phase approach in turning shallow cyber security into deep cyber security where they surface the signal and reduce the noise.
"THETA432's revolutionary approach is owed to service! Good old-fashioned service, no AI, no ML, just service with a human touch. We are there for our clients when they need us and when they ask for extra, we don't use that as an opportunity to throw an SOW at them, we help them, we give more than what they paid for and we have always done that pre-COVID," he explains. "So, moving forward our revolutionary approach is just to be human, help others in need and be the best partner we can be to defend our clients' networks," says M Michael Mitama.
"We believe that there is a standard with which one should achieve for their clients." THETA432 collaborates closely over technology to ensure every attack is mitigated at its early stages and doing so is a very complex puzzle that takes years of experience to understand. While they are on the stage, bringing the right people, technology and processes together is where they exemplify their services among those others in the crowd," he further added.
Talking about the founder, (https://fameimpact.com/michael-mitama) Michael holds several titles and awards in these industries and has trained with different athletes and coaches to get his game strong in defense. Beyond cybersecurity, Michael considers overall security a priority. He currently trains in all sides of warfare, cyber, physical, tactical ops with members of the Navy Seals, Army Rangers, U.S. Coast Guard Deployable Special Forces, to name a few.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor