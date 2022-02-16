Cyber Defense firm, Theta432 led by M. Michael Mitama all set to launch its operations in India

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/ATK): The United States-based startup, Theta432, a Cyber Defense firm is all set to announce a state-of-the-art cyber defense centre in India.

Cyber Defense Center will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support and guide Indian businesses.

The facility is dedicated and organized to prevent, detect, assess and respond to cybersecurity threats and breaches. The client environment will be monitored round the clock, adopting a follow-the-sun model to deliver services like 24/7 security monitoring, management and remediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response, compliance reporting and malware analysis.

The branch will also offer data security for remote workers' work products so that it does not get ransom, lost, deleted or manipulated. With the launch of this centre, the firm aims to make substantial investments to upskill its employees, hire more local resources and generate job opportunities for cyber security specialists residing in the country

Founded by M Michael, the firm is staffed with expert security analysts with niche skills around threat research and intelligence gathering to delivering best-in class services to the customers. At THETA432, tools are just tools and they strive to bring back the ROI for their clients that probably use 20 per cent of the capability of tools.

They identify opportunities to strengthen prevention, detection and response with these tools, and have a 3-phase approach in turning shallow cyber security into deep cyber security where they surface the signal and reduce the noise.

"THETA432's revolutionary approach is owed to service! Good old-fashioned service, no AI, no ML, just service with a human touch. We are there for our clients when they need us and when they ask for extra, we don't use that as an opportunity to throw an SOW at them, we help them, we give more than what they paid for and we have always done that pre-COVID," he explains. "So, moving forward our revolutionary approach is just to be human, help others in need and be the best partner we can be to defend our clients' networks," says M Michael Mitama.

"We believe that there is a standard with which one should achieve for their clients." THETA432 collaborates closely over technology to ensure every attack is mitigated at its early stages and doing so is a very complex puzzle that takes years of experience to understand. While they are on the stage, bringing the right people, technology and processes together is where they exemplify their services among those others in the crowd," he further added.

Talking about the founder, (https://fameimpact.com/michael-mitama) Michael holds several titles and awards in these industries and has trained with different athletes and coaches to get his game strong in defense. Beyond cybersecurity, Michael considers overall security a priority. He currently trains in all sides of warfare, cyber, physical, tactical ops with members of the Navy Seals, Army Rangers, U.S. Coast Guard Deployable Special Forces, to name a few.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)