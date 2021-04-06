Cyble appoints former IBM Executive Ruchir Verma to scale operations in South India

You would like to read
Alpharetta (Georgia) [US]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y combinator-backed, cyber intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkweb & cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that Ruchir Verma, former Regional Manager, Cybersecurity- South India & Sri Lanka, at IBM India Limited will be joining Cyble as the Regional Sales Director - South India and Sri Lanka.
This news follows the recent announcement of the funding raised from the prestigious Silicon Valley accelerator, Y combinator.
"As Cyble scales new heights in its growth trajectory, we are pleased to welcome Ruchir to the team. I wish him an excellent integration and success within Cyble. He has a deep knowledge of cybersecurity and has been entrusted with implementing and managing the sales activities, identifying new market opportunities, and defining sales and marketing strategies required to bring a new dynamic to our business and generate new growth in the South," said Mandar Patil, VP - International Market and Customer Success at Cyble.
A seasoned business leader with an overall experience of 16+ years, Ruchir has previously managed cybersecurity sales business in the North-East, South, and a few SAARC regions.
His expertise lies in end-to-end cybersecurity including setting up capabilities for Security Operation Center (SOC), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), threat hunting, threat intelligence, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR).
In his new role, Ruchir will oversee the business performance of Cyble and sales development across markets. He will be responsible for leading teams across various functions, including sales, marketing, and channel development.
"I'm very excited to begin my journey with Cyble," added Ruchir. "I look forward to supporting Cyble's customers and providing streamlined threat intelligence solutions for their businesses. The volume of records compromised by data breaches jumped to a whopping 37 billion in 2020. With growing sophistication of cybercrime, the need of the hour is proactive and targeted threat intelligence, by navigating the ever-changing security landscape. Joining hands with Cyble will help me offer move value to customers in terms of proactive monitoring and mitigation."
"I extend a welcoming hand to Ruchir and am confident that his contributions will be instrumental for Cyble's growth. The strategic hiring is part of Cyble's mission to empower organizations with our advanced threat intelligence and darkweb and cybercrime monitoring capabilities. Ruchir's appointment is a crucial step in our ability to meet customer requirements consistently and reach out to customers faster," said Beenu Arora, Cyble's CEO and founder.
To learn more about Cyble, visit (https://www.cyble.io/)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.
