close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises the placement agents in relation to the sale of shares of InterGlobe Aviation by Shobha Gangwal

ANI Press Release ANI Press Release
Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited (Goldman Sachs), J.P. Morgan India Private Limited (JP Morgan) and Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited (Morgan Stanley); (collectively "the Placement Agents") in relation to the sale of shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited by Shobha Gangwal.

The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the Placement Agents on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Gokul Rajan, Partner & Head - Norther Region Markets Practice; with support from Anuj Pethia, Consultant, and Adwait Deshmukh, Trainee-Legal.

As a part of the transaction, the Placement Agents facilitated the sale of 15.6 million shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, by Shobha Gangwal, wife of Mr. Rakesh Gangwal, the co-founder and promoter of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, through a share sale on the stock exchanges.

Also Read

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on bulk share sale in Syngene International by Biocon

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises JM Financial on block trade in Sona BLW Precision Forgings by Blackstone Group

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas: Perspectives on Union Budget 2023-24

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises TI Clean Mobility on Rs 1025 crores fundraising from Multiples and SBI and Tube Investments

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Essar on sale of ports and power assets to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited

Infinium Pharmachem Limited announces its IPO for March 31, 2023, To be listed on NSE Emerge

MAHE organised the Think 20 (T20) event interlinking the G20 and SDGs to promote "One Health" approach

Goenkens' Naatu-Naatu, Internetarians' reapprising the Lucknow's GD Goenka School dance video on social media

Ubika Global launches Da Parrentico: A new parenting &amp; lifestyle magazine

OneWood Modular Furniture plans retail outlets across Himachal Pradesh

The reported aggregate value of the transaction is INR 2944 crore.

Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included Latham & Watkins LLP (acted as international legal counsel for banks).

The Transaction was signed on 15th February 2023; and closed on 17th February 2023.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducation
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTInsurance Round Table 2020
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSCricketFootballICC World Test ChampionshipIndia vs Bangladesh
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon